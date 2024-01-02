en English
Israel

Israel’s ‘Ghost’ Unit: Redefining Modern Warfare

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Israel’s elite ‘Ghost’ unit, a multi-dimensional force active in the Gaza conflict, is revolutionizing the face of warfare. The unit, a part of the Israel Defense Forces’ 99th Division, has been at the forefront of combating terrorism, fusing state-of-the-art technology with conventional combat techniques.

Integration of Military Components

The Ghost unit’s strength lies in its integration of various military components, including infantry, combat engineers, armored units, and the air force. This amalgamation, an offshoot of the IDF’s Momentum plan, is meticulously designed to deliver swift and potent firepower. The operations spectrum of the unit is vast, ranging from taking over buildings and employing drones to directing tank fire and utilizing precision mortars.

A Modern Approach to Warfare

Established in 2019 and first deployed in 2020, the Ghost unit has been active in diverse regions, responding to threats and terrorist activities. The unit’s recent engagement in Jabalya is a testament to its prowess in blending modern technology with traditional combat methods. The Ghost unit’s deployment of drones, precision mortar systems like the Iron Sting, and collaborating with tech companies such as Elbit Systems, exemplify the modernization of warfare.

Impact and Future Endeavors

The Ghost unit’s effectiveness was notably apparent when they exposed a strategic Hamas tunnel network in Jabalya and uncovered a significant cash stash intended for terrorist activities. Despite suffering casualties, including their commander, Col. Roi Levy, during the Hamas terror attack on October 7, the unit continues to stand firm. As the IDF continues to test and refine these technologies, it envisions a larger-scale integration aimed at enhancing combat effectiveness and efficiency, potentially reshaping the future of warfare.

Israel Military
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

