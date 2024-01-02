en English
Business

Israel’s Central Bank Implements First Rate Cut Since COVID-19 Onset

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
In a pivotal economic maneuver, the central bank of Israel has enacted a rate cut, the first of its kind since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The monetary committee, in a strategic shift of prioritizing economic support, decided to pare down the key interest rate from 4.75% to 4.5%.

A Strategic Shift Amidst Regional Instability

The rate reduction ends a period of constant rates maintained since July, reflecting the central bank’s proactive approach to stabilizing the markets in the wake of a Hamas attack on October 7. Amidst the ongoing risks associated with regional conflicts and the potential implications of warfare, this economic adjustment is a testament to the resilience of the Israeli economy.

In an impressive display of economic strength, the Israeli currency, the shekel, has recorded a significant appreciation. The shekel displayed the largest two-month rally globally against the US dollar, with an increase exceeding 12%. This surge further bolsters the Israeli economy’s robust performance despite regional instability.

Future Outlook: Economic Expansion and Reduced Inflation

Despite the turmoil, the central bank projects a promising future. The economy is expected to expand by around 2% in the coming years, followed by a 5% surge in 2024. Meanwhile, inflation, which had been above the annual target range of 1-3%, is expected to ease to 2.4% by year-end. Furthermore, the bank anticipates a gradual decline in the interest rate to 3.75% by the end of 2024.

This strategic shift in monetary policy, guided by the central bank’s commitment to supporting the economy and mitigating inflation, signifies a new chapter in Israel’s economic narrative. As the nation navigates the challenges of regional conflicts and economic uncertainties, the resilience and strength of its economy remain a beacon of hope and stability.

Business Economy Israel
Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

