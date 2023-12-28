en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Israeli Teenager Sentenced for Refusing Military Service: An Act of Conscientious Objection

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 9:00 am EST
Israeli Teenager Sentenced for Refusing Military Service: An Act of Conscientious Objection

In a defining act of conscientious objection, 18-year-old Israeli, Tal Mitnick, has been sentenced to 30 days in military prison for refusing to enlist in the nation’s armed forces. This incident is emblematic of the ongoing debate around compulsory military service and the right to refuse participation on grounds of personal, moral, or ethical beliefs.

Resolute Stand Against Violence

Mitnick’s refusal is rooted in his firm belief that violence cannot be a solution to violence. He expressed this view amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, arguing that military action has not effectively protected civilian lives, and instead, the cycle of violence has only escalated. His refusal comes at a time when the Israeli onslaught has left significant parts of Gaza in ruins, displacing close to two million people and causing acute shortages of essentials like food, clean water, and medicines.

Consequences of Conscientious Objection

Refusal to enlist in the Israeli military, a requirement for all Jewish, Druze, or Circassian citizens over the age of 18, can result in severe legal consequences. Mitnick’s case is an illustration of this, with his 30-day prison sentence potentially leading to repeated detentions if he continues to object to service. The right to conscientious objection to military service, while protected by international law, is not always recognized in Israel, leading to repeated punishments for ‘refuseniks’.

(Read Also: Poynter’s Newsroom: A Year of Impactful Stories)

A Growing Trend Among Israeli Youth

Mitnick’s stance reflects a growing trend among Israeli youth questioning the military and signaling their intention to avoid enlisting. This group of conscientious objectors, despite the threat of societal scorn and ostracization, stand firm in their decision, highlighting the changing attitudes towards compulsory military service and the country’s occupation of Palestine. Mitnick’s refusal to serve in the military, citing the war and occupation as reasons for his objection, symbolizes a call for diplomacy and political effort in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(Read Also: New York Times Podcast: Divided Opinion on Biden’s Gaza Policy, Trump’s Disqualification, and CTE Concerns)

0
Human Rights Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UN Calls for Halt to Unlawful Killings in the West Bank

By BNN Correspondents

Mamata Banerjee Questions Necessity of BJP's Citizenship Verification, Accuses Party of Misleading Matua Community

By Dil Bar Irshad

Escalating Crisis in Gaza: Israeli Strikes Lead to Rising Death Toll in Maghazi Refugee Camp

By BNN Correspondents

Texas's Operation Lone Star: Deterring Illegal Crossings or Attracting Migrants?

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Gaza Under Siege: Intensified Bombing Fuels Humanitarian Crisis ...
@Human Rights · 14 mins
Gaza Under Siege: Intensified Bombing Fuels Humanitarian Crisis ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Airstrikes Claim 50 Lives in Gaza, Escalating Ongoing Conflict

By Olalekan Adigun

Israeli Airstrikes Claim 50 Lives in Gaza, Escalating Ongoing Conflict
Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men: A Step Towards Inclusivity

By Justice Nwafor

Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Blood Donations from Gay and Bisexual Men: A Step Towards Inclusivity
Philippine Activists Push for Divorce as Human Rights Imperative

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Activists Push for Divorce as Human Rights Imperative
Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Israeli Offensive Continues Unabated

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Worsens as Israeli Offensive Continues Unabated
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts Stage Remarkable Comeback to Secure Final Place
11 seconds
Colts Stage Remarkable Comeback to Secure Final Place
GSK to Discontinue Flovent: Concerns Mount Over Asthma Treatment and Insurance Coverage
12 seconds
GSK to Discontinue Flovent: Concerns Mount Over Asthma Treatment and Insurance Coverage
Nirsevimab: New Antibody Treatment Reduces RSV-Related Hospital Admissions in Infants
12 seconds
Nirsevimab: New Antibody Treatment Reduces RSV-Related Hospital Admissions in Infants
Former Indian Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Takes a Political Leap, Joins YSRCP
15 seconds
Former Indian Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Takes a Political Leap, Joins YSRCP
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan to Halt Gaza Conflict
56 seconds
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan to Halt Gaza Conflict
Russia Hints at Shift in Western Tactics Amid Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine, Secret Talks on 'Peace Formula'
1 min
Russia Hints at Shift in Western Tactics Amid Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine, Secret Talks on 'Peace Formula'
Braving the Chill: Tips for Outdoor Winter Workouts by Dr. Alexis Colvin
3 mins
Braving the Chill: Tips for Outdoor Winter Workouts by Dr. Alexis Colvin
The 2023 Upheaval: A New Era in College Football
3 mins
The 2023 Upheaval: A New Era in College Football
Escape From Tarkov Arena Unleashes Major Update: Balancing the Battlefield
4 mins
Escape From Tarkov Arena Unleashes Major Update: Balancing the Battlefield
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
14 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
1 hour
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
2 hours
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 hours
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
3 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
5 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app