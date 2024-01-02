en English
Israel

Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Law: A Shift in the Legal Landscape

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
In an unprecedented move, Israel’s Supreme Court has struck down a contentious law proposed by the government, shaking the foundations of Israel’s legal and political landscape. The law was part of a broader judicial overhaul proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners. The court’s decision, viewed as a triumph for democracy, is likely to thrust Israel back into a constitutional and political crisis amid the war in Gaza and the looming threat of conflict with Lebanon.

Unraveling the Tapestry of the Decision

The invalidated policy, known as the ‘reasonableness’ law, sought to limit the court’s oversight of government actions and policies. It aimed to end the court’s ability to strike down government decisions and appointments based on ‘reasonability’. The law was met with widespread opposition, triggering mass protests and teetering on the brink of inciting a constitutional crisis between the judicial and legislative branches of government.

In a narrow 8-7 decision, the Supreme Court justices struck down the law, citing ‘severe and unprecedented harm to the core character of the State of Israel as a democratic country’. Netanyahu’s government, however, may choose to ignore Monday’s ruling, setting the stage for a constitutional showdown over which branch of government holds ultimate authority.

The Political Implications

The ruling has further deepened the fissures in Israeli society that predate the country’s ongoing war against Hamas. Critics argue that the law would have undermined minority rights, facilitated corruption, and paved the way for the annexation of the West Bank. Opposition leader Yair Lapid lauded the court’s decision, while Netanyahu’s Likud party fiercely opposed it, claiming it goes against the people’s will for unity, particularly in times of war.

The Human Aspect of the Story

Israel’s Supreme Court’s decision resonates beyond the courts and the political arena, touching the lives of everyday citizens. The court’s ruling follows months of internal turmoil, with hundreds of thousands of protesters taking to the streets to voice their opposition to the proposed reforms. The decision to overturn the law is seen as a victory for these protesters and a blow to the current Netanyahu government.

Meanwhile, in the realm of commercial space travel, a different kind of milestone was achieved. Billionaire Richard Branson took off aboard Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, VSS Unity, on July 11, 2021. This event marked the beginning of Virgin Galactic’s commercial operations, offering space flights to affluent customers. In a world fraught with political turmoil, advancements in human space exploration offer a glimmer of hope and excitement.

Israel Law
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

