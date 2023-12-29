en English
Conflict & Defence

Israeli Strikes on Gaza: Unintended Civilian Harm Admitted Amid Growing International Concern

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:24 am EST
Israeli Strikes on Gaza: Unintended Civilian Harm Admitted Amid Growing International Concern

On Thursday, the Israeli military admitted to causing ‘unintended harm’ to civilians during two strikes on the densely populated Gaza Strip neighborhood of Al Maghazi. The strikes, which were aimed at Hamas targets, inadvertently caused harm to civilians and damage to multiple buildings. The military has stated that they are working to learn from this unfortunate incident.

Details of the Attack

Israeli forces deployed 2,000-pound bombs, including U.S.-provided BLU 109 bunker buster bombs, to target Hamas tunnels. The strikes resulted in the death of dozens and displacement of thousands in cities, towns, and refugee camps across Gaza. The offensive has reportedly killed over 20,000 Palestinians and displaced approximately 85% of the population. Attacks have been carried out on homes, hospitals, and refugee camps, leading to significant civilian casualties. Media outlets have offered different analyses and reports on the bombing campaign, with varying interpretations of the evidence and claims.

Growing International Concern

The international community has expressed grave concern over the situation in Gaza. The humanitarian crisis is severe, with one in four Palestinians in Gaza reportedly starving, and aid deliveries being hindered by the intensity of the conflict. The UN and the World Health Organization have called for urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing Gaza’s people, including terrible injuries, acute hunger, and severe risk of disease. Israel’s Western allies have criticized the bombing campaign as ‘indiscriminate’ and counterproductive to Israel’s long-term security.

Impact on Civilians

The Israeli military acknowledges that the type of munition used in the recent bombing of a refugee camp in central Gaza did not match the nature of the attack, causing extensive collateral damage. The strikes led to the death of at least 86 people, including women and children. The UN reported that the Israeli strikes hit seven buildings in the refugee camp, causing significant damage. The situation is especially dire for Palestinian refugees who have been displaced since the 1948 war. Overcrowded shelters and tent camps are overflowing along the Egyptian border and the southern Mediterranean coastline. The ongoing conflict has profoundly affected the lives of thousands of people, with the potential for further escalations.

Conflict & Defence Israel Palestine
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

