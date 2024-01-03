en English
Business

Israeli Startups Face Significant Capital Raising Drop in 2023 But Show Resilience

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
It was a challenging year for Israeli startups in 2023, with a significant downturn in capital raising. The total capital raised amounted to $7.3 billion, representing the lowest figures seen since 2018. The stark contrast is evident when compared to 2022, where Israeli startups raised a whopping 60% more funds. These figures were released by the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute (SNPI), who noted the decline in Israel was more severe than in other regions.

Comparative Global Decline

The United States and Europe saw a decrease in capital raising as well, but not as drastic as Israel. The reduction rate in the United States stood at 30%, while Europe experienced a 44% drop. This comparative data further underscores the more significant contraction of the startup sector in Israel.

The Shrinking Number of Funded Startups

The downturn wasn’t limited to the amount of capital raised but also affected the number of companies that managed to secure capital. In 2023, only 624 Israeli companies secured funds, a considerable drop from the 1,099 companies in 2022 and the record 1,338 companies in 2021.

Resilience Amidst Challenges

Despite these challenges and the wartime situation in the last quarter of 2023, Israeli startups showed resilience. The fourth quarter, marked by conflict with Hamas in Gaza, saw Israeli companies raising $1.45 billion in 75 deals. Even more intriguing is the rise in seed rounds, which climbed to $220 million across 31 rounds. This resilience indicates that, despite a more challenging global macro environment, there was only a 15% decrease in fundraising activity in Q4/2023.

Another silver lining in this otherwise grim scenario was the rising participation of foreign investors. Their increased involvement points to a continued availability of funds for investment, hinting at the resilience and adaptability of the Israeli tech industry, even in times of turmoil.

Business Economy Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

