Israeli Settlers Seize Bedouin Caves in Bethlehem: A Colonial Tourist Destination in the Making?

In an unprecedented turn of events in the Bethlehem Governorate, a faction of Israeli settlers has seized control of an array of caves nestled in the eastern Bedouin territories. The affected areas include Tuqu’, Al-Rashayda, Kaysan, Za’atara, and Beit Ta’amar. The settlers have swiftly commenced restoration activities, converting these caves into habitable dwellings, according to Hassan Brejiya, the director of the Office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority in Bethlehem.

Displacement of Original Inhabitants

The transition of ownership follows the involuntary displacement of the original Bedouin proprietors of these caves. The sudden intrusion and subsequent occupation have left the indigenous inhabitants in a state of disarray, stripped of their ancestral homes.

A Colonial Tourist Destination in the Making?

Upon examining the settlers’ operations, Brejiya suggests a broader underlying motive. He indicates that the Israeli settlers’ activities seem hell-bent on transforming the region into a colonial tourist destination. This assertion is bolstered by the settlers’ social media campaign, aiming to lure more of their kin to these caves for overnight stays.

Impact on Regional Development

Brejiya further expresses apprehension about the long-term consequences of these actions. He fears that such activities could lead to the appropriation of expansive tracts of land, severely impeding the prospects for urban development in the region. This potential outcome poses a significant threat to the growth and prosperity of these Bedouin areas, casting a long shadow over their future.