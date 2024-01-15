en English
Israel

Israeli Settlers Seize Bedouin Caves in Bethlehem: A Colonial Tourist Destination in the Making?

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Israeli Settlers Seize Bedouin Caves in Bethlehem: A Colonial Tourist Destination in the Making?

In an unprecedented turn of events in the Bethlehem Governorate, a faction of Israeli settlers has seized control of an array of caves nestled in the eastern Bedouin territories. The affected areas include Tuqu’, Al-Rashayda, Kaysan, Za’atara, and Beit Ta’amar. The settlers have swiftly commenced restoration activities, converting these caves into habitable dwellings, according to Hassan Brejiya, the director of the Office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority in Bethlehem.

Displacement of Original Inhabitants

The transition of ownership follows the involuntary displacement of the original Bedouin proprietors of these caves. The sudden intrusion and subsequent occupation have left the indigenous inhabitants in a state of disarray, stripped of their ancestral homes.

A Colonial Tourist Destination in the Making?

Upon examining the settlers’ operations, Brejiya suggests a broader underlying motive. He indicates that the Israeli settlers’ activities seem hell-bent on transforming the region into a colonial tourist destination. This assertion is bolstered by the settlers’ social media campaign, aiming to lure more of their kin to these caves for overnight stays.

Impact on Regional Development

Brejiya further expresses apprehension about the long-term consequences of these actions. He fears that such activities could lead to the appropriation of expansive tracts of land, severely impeding the prospects for urban development in the region. This potential outcome poses a significant threat to the growth and prosperity of these Bedouin areas, casting a long shadow over their future.

Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

