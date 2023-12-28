en English
Israel

Israeli Settler Desecrates Historic Muslim Cemetery in Occupied East Jerusalem

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:54 am EST
Israeli Settler Desecrates Historic Muslim Cemetery in Occupied East Jerusalem

Occupied East Jerusalem witnessed a shocking incident recently when an Israeli settler desecrated the historic Bab al-Rahma Muslim cemetery. The act of desecration involved hanging a donkey’s head on a fence, a heinous act confirmed by both the Jerusalem governor’s office and the Waqf Islamic affairs council. The cemetery, over 1,400 years old, is the final resting place for several notable companions of Prophet Muhammad, making the act all the more disturbing.

Historic Cemetery Desecrated

The perpetrator, described as a Jewish extremist, reportedly slit a donkey’s throat before hanging its head over the graves. This outrageous act of defilement has been termed a ‘serious desecration’ by the Waqf Islamic affairs council, one of the main authorities over Islamic affairs in Jerusalem. The Israeli police have since arrested a 35-year-old Israeli man, described as mentally unbalanced, who was found carrying an axe at the time of his arrest. An additional suspect, believed to have assisted the first, is also in custody.

Heightened Tensions in the Region

The incident’s location, close to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, a site sacred to both Muslims and Jews, adds another layer to this troubling event. The Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which includes the Dome of the Rock, is the third holiest site in Islam and lies directly above the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray. This incident has only escalated the already heightened tensions in the region.

Implications for the Ongoing Conflict

The desecration of the Bab al-Rahma cemetery has occurred amidst escalating tensions across the West Bank and a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in significant casualties since October 7. This act of desecration has been cited by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, as a major reason for its incursion into Israel on October 7.

This abhorrent act of desecration not only affronts the religious sentiments of Muslims worldwide but also fans the flames of an already volatile region. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the urgent need for peace and mutual respect among all parties involved.

Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

