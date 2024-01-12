en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Israeli Servicemen Detain Palestinian Young Men: Human Rights Concerns Amplified

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Israeli Servicemen Detain Palestinian Young Men: Human Rights Concerns Amplified

In a development that has sent shockwaves through the international community, Israeli servicemen reportedly detained a group of Palestinian young men at the Jbara checkpoint, located south of Tulkarm. The incident has not only sparked concerns about the treatment of Palestinians at checkpoints but has also brought to the fore the often contentious Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the human rights issues prevalent within the occupied territories.

Flashpoint of Contention

According to eyewitness accounts and narratives from human rights organizations, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) allegedly mistreated the individuals during the arrest. The detainees, numbering around 100, were stripped, blindfolded, and made to kneel on a street in northern Gaza. While the specific details of the arrest, including the number of detainees and the reason for their detention, have not yet been disclosed, the consensus among observers is that such incidents often draw international attention and criticism.

Checkpoints: A Double-Edged Sword

Israeli checkpoints are a focal point of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On one hand, according to Israel, these checkpoints are a necessary measure for maintaining security within their borders. On the other hand, Palestinians and human rights advocates view these checkpoints as oppressive and a significant source of conflict. The treatment of Palestinians by Israeli forces at these checkpoints has been a contentious issue for decades, with incidents such as the Jbara checkpoint arrest adding fuel to the fire.

The Voices in the Shadow

Among the detainees was a well-known Palestinian journalist, whose detention has drawn widespread condemnation. There have also been accusations of invasive searches and humiliating treatment of civilians by Israeli forces. A director of a human rights organization described the detainment as inhuman, amounting to torture, and a war crime and crime against humanity. Detainees were reportedly ordered out of their homes and UN relief agency schools, with microphones used for the purpose. The fate of some detainees remains uncertain, even as some have been released.

0
Conflict & Defence Human Rights Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
2 mins ago
Purulia Lynching: An Unsettling Echo of Palghar
In a chilling rerun of the infamous Palghar incident, a group of Sadhus were reportedly stripped and assaulted by a mob in Purulia, West Bengal. The victims were said to be en route to Gangasagar for the ‘Makar Sankranti’ festival, a significant religious event. This shocking development has raised serious questions about the law and
Purulia Lynching: An Unsettling Echo of Palghar
Former Marine Breaks Silence on Iraq UFO Sighting: A Revelation or a Misinterpretation?
36 mins ago
Former Marine Breaks Silence on Iraq UFO Sighting: A Revelation or a Misinterpretation?
US and British Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on Houthis in Yemen
40 mins ago
US and British Forces Launch Retaliatory Strike on Houthis in Yemen
Tracking Destroyed Military Equipment: A Lens into the Ukraine Conflict and Geopolitical Dynamics
11 mins ago
Tracking Destroyed Military Equipment: A Lens into the Ukraine Conflict and Geopolitical Dynamics
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash
11 mins ago
Over 60 Inmates Escape Sri Lankan Rehabilitation Center Amid Clash
Mounted Police: The Unsung Heroes of Magh Mela
33 mins ago
Mounted Police: The Unsung Heroes of Magh Mela
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
3 mins
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
3 mins
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
6 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
7 mins
Colorado Proposes Stricter Prerequisites for Minor Drivers
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
8 mins
England's Junior Doctors on the Verge of Strikes: A Pay Dispute With Far-Reaching Implications
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
9 mins
Halifax in 2024: Business Concerns, Historical Commemorations, and Health Crises
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
9 mins
Lapaire Secures $3 Million Funding for Pan-African Eyecare Expansion
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
10 mins
Elections Canada Introduces ElectoFacts to Counter Electoral Misinformation
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
10 mins
Kynlee Heiman: The Seven-Year-Old Pageant Queen with a Six-Pack and Ambitious Dreams
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
32 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
34 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app