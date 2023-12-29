en English
Israel

Israeli Security Measures Impact Worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:18 am EST
In a significant turn of events, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a vital symbol of Palestinian identity and faith, is experiencing a dramatic decrease in attendance due to escalating Israeli security measures. For twelve successive Fridays, the Israeli authorities have enforced severe restrictions that have profoundly impacted the ability of worshippers to access the mosque.

Security Measures and Their Impact

These measures include the installation of barriers and the application of selective access to the site. The consequence of these actions has been a drastic reduction in the number of individuals able to attend prayers. Israeli forces have closed the main access point to the mosque, deploying over 2,300 soldiers and placing severe obstacles to worship. It is reported that these restrictions have resulted in half as many worshippers compared to the previous year.

Response and Repercussions

The restrictive measures are reportedly a response to security concerns, but they have led to widespread criticism from those who view them as a direct violation of the freedom of worship. The situation has created tensions in the area, leading to clashes between Israeli police and worshippers. Moreover, two Israeli women were shot dead in the West Bank, an act seen as retaliation for Israeli infractions at Al Aqsa. The Palestinian militant group Hamas applauded this shooting, further escalating the tension in the region.

A Plea for International Intervention

Israeli police have prevented Palestinians from accessing the Al Aqsa Mosque, instead permitting settlers to invade it. The Palestinian Authority asserts that this move is an attempt to divide the mosque both temporally and spatially. In light of these occurrences, calls for international intervention have intensified. Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad have threatened to escalate efforts to prevent the mosque from being isolated, signaling a potential rise in conflict in the near future.

Israel Security
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

