Israel

Israeli Security Forces’ Vehicle Runs Over Palestinian in Tulkarm Raid: Outrage Erupts

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Israeli Security Forces’ Vehicle Runs Over Palestinian in Tulkarm Raid: Outrage Erupts

In an unnerving incident during a nocturnal raid in Tulkarm, a city in the West Bank, security camera footage captured Israeli security forces’ vehicles repeatedly running over the body of a Palestinian man who had been shot dead. The footage has been making the rounds on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation.

Israeli Border Police Respond

The Israeli border police issued a statement claiming that one of their vehicles unintentionally ran over the body while attempting to extract Israeli forces amidst a hail of bullets. They maintain that the incident is under review.

The Tulkarm Raid

The raid’s objective was to apprehend a wanted militant. However, it escalated into a firefight, leading to the death of three Palestinian gunmen. The captured footage depicts a group of young men, one armed, bolting from a house, only to be met with a shower of bullets. Two men fell in the middle of the street, while a third was shot near the driveway. The video then shows one vehicle driving over a body and stopping on the man’s legs. In another segment, a body is seen dragged aside as a vehicle backs over another body multiple times.

Disturbing Incident Sparks Outrage

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has vehemently condemned the incident, categorizing it as symptomatic of a ‘culture of hatred and extremism’. The Tulkarm Brigades, a militant faction affiliated with Fatah, confirmed that one of the deceased was a member. This incident has put the spotlight on Tulkarm, which has been a recurrent target of Israeli raids following a Hamas assault on Israel.

In the backdrop of heightened tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid a visit to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, advocating for a pathway to a Palestinian state.

Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

