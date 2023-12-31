en English
Israel

Israeli PM Netanyahu Foresees Prolonged Conflict with Hamas in Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
Israeli PM Netanyahu Foresees Prolonged Conflict with Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a statement indicating the continued military engagement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, potentially extending for several more months. This pronouncement marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict between the two factions and suggests the possible prolongation of military activities in the region.

The Current Situation

The conflict has been ongoing since October, with Israel launching a full-scale attack in Gaza, causing significant casualties and displacing nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported more than 21,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s air and ground offensive, with 165 Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours. The number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza combat has risen to 170.

International Reaction and Intervention

Despite international calls for a cease-fire, Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved a $147.5 million sale for equipment needed for 155 mm shells to Israel. This marks the second time this month that the Biden administration has bypassed Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel. Furthermore, the U.S. military shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired toward a container ship by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea in an unprecedented intervention.

Implications of the Conflict

The conflict has not only resulted in a humanitarian crisis but also sparked concerns of spreading across the region, potentially involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. Netanyahu’s statement underscores the sustained tensions in the region and the challenges in reaching a peace settlement. Israeli strikes in central Gaza killed at least 35 people as the military targeted areas in several parts of the territory, further intensifying the crisis.

Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

