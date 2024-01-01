en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Intensifies: Detainee Deaths, Military Operations, and Systemic Crises

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Intensifies: Detainee Deaths, Military Operations, and Systemic Crises

In the heart of the ongoing conflict, a Palestinian prisoner’s life was abruptly ended in Israeli custody. The incident took place in the Megiddo prison, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Detainees and Ex Detainees Affairs. The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed. This news adds to the growing list of detainee deaths, escalating the count to seven since October 7, according to Qaddoura Fares, the head of the ministry. He cited a continuous stream of crimes against detainees, including torture and deprivation.

Israeli Defence Operations Progress Amidst Tensions

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant brought a glimmer of hope for residents evacuated from areas north of the Gaza Strip. As military operations progress, he announced that these residents could soon return home, following a series of attacks by Hamas. Reinforcing its stance, the Israeli military reported its offensive against Hezbollah’s military sites in Lebanon. This move was a response to an incident where Israeli soldiers were injured by gunfire from across the Lebanese border. Hezbollah acknowledged the loss of three of its members in southern Lebanon.

Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Government Reforms

In a separate development, the Israeli government faced criticism from within. Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin accused the Supreme Court of overstepping its boundaries, following the court’s decision to overturn part of the government’s legal reforms. The Supreme Court invalidated a law that limited its ability to annul government decisions that it deemed unreasonable.

Conflicts Persist Despite Reduction in Military Operations

On the international front, a US official highlighted that Israel had started reducing military operations in Gaza’s northern region. However, tensions continue unabated. Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, stated that permanent control over the Gaza Strip, along with the establishment of Jewish settlements, was a security necessity. Amidst these developments, there have been unverified claims of Israeli soldiers being killed by Hamas fighters, including a sniper attack.

Humanitarian Crises and Systemic Issues

Amidst the conflict, a poignant tale emerged of an Israeli captain who, despite succumbing to his wounds, reportedly cared for a baby during his time in Gaza. On a grim note, Israel’s mental health system is reportedly on the brink of collapse, with many psychiatrists leaving for Britain. Concurrently, national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir instructed prison services to reduce meat provisions to Palestinian prisoners involved in the October 7 attacks.

0
Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinian Authority Resists Reported Israeli Plan for Gaza Evacuation

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling

By Shivani Chauhan

Hamas Retains Operational Command Despite Prolonged Conflict: A Testament of Resilience

By Shivani Chauhan

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Gaza City Bombing: 15 Isra ...
@Israel · 53 mins
Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Gaza City Bombing: 15 Isra ...
heart comment 0
2024 Begins with Heightened Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Regional Implications and International Involvement

By Shivani Chauhan

2024 Begins with Heightened Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Regional Implications and International Involvement
Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary’s Power

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict
42 seconds
US Director Oliver Stone Labels Israeli PM 'Madman' Amidst Gaza Conflict
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darting Sensation Breezes into PDC Semi-Finals
2 mins
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darting Sensation Breezes into PDC Semi-Finals
Rebounding: The Holistic Path to Fitness and Wellbeing
3 mins
Rebounding: The Holistic Path to Fitness and Wellbeing
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
3 mins
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Liverpool and Newcastle Lock Horns in High-Stakes Premier League Clash
3 mins
Liverpool and Newcastle Lock Horns in High-Stakes Premier League Clash
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run
4 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans, Bolstering Potential 2024 Presidential Run
Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?
4 mins
Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
4 mins
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
4 mins
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
3 mins
Al-Aqsa Mosque Witnesses Surge in Israeli Settler Incursions in 2023
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
33 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
45 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app