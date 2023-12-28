en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates: High Casualties Reported in Gaza

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 9:05 am EST
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates: High Casualties Reported in Gaza

A recent escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in a significant number of casualties. As per the health ministry in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed 50 Palestinians. This latest development underscores the continuing volatility in the region and the challenges faced in achieving lasting peace.

Israeli Airstrikes Cause High Casualties

The Block 6 neighborhood in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp bore the brunt of the Israeli airstrikes on Oct. 31. The densely populated area, characterized by closely spaced buildings and narrow streets, saw many residents unable to evacuate, leading to a high number of casualties. Israeli forces carried out fresh airstrikes in Gaza, with a focus on Gaza City and the Khan Younis area. The United Nations expressed alarm over Israeli attacks that resulted in over 100 Palestinian casualties within two days.

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates Amid Conflict

The World Health Organization reported intense hostilities and overcrowding in hospitals. An exodus of families fleeing to overcrowded refuges in the town of Deir al Balah followed the airstrikes. The Israeli ground offensive has led to devastation in several refugee camps, with a heavy bombardment targeting homes full of people.

(Read Also: Tensions Escalate on Day 83 of Israel-Palestine Conflict)

International Response and Ongoing Challenges

The White House welcomed the appointment of Sigrid Kaag as UN senior humanitarian coordinator for Gaza and discussed transitioning to a different phase of the war with Israeli officials. However, the civilian population continues to bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict. Israeli military operations, including raids in the West Bank targeting alleged Hamas financiers, continue alongside airstrikes and ground operations in Gaza. U.N. report states 300 Palestinian deaths in West Bank since October 7, with most deaths occurring during confrontations with Israeli troops.

(Read Also: Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis)

0
Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Raids in West Bank Ignite Tensions: A Deep Dive into the Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Mass Exodus Unfolds in Central Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Air Strikes Claim 210 Lives in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military Intercepts Drone From Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Ten ...
@Conflict & Defence · 50 mins
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Ten ...
heart comment 0
Escalating Conflict in Israeli-Palestinian Territories: Humanitarian Crisis Looms

By Shivani Chauhan

Escalating Conflict in Israeli-Palestinian Territories: Humanitarian Crisis Looms
UN Reports Over a Quarter Million Displaced in Gaza Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

By Shivani Chauhan

UN Reports Over a Quarter Million Displaced in Gaza Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
IDF’s 36th Division Makes Strategic Foray into Central Gaza Strip

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF's 36th Division Makes Strategic Foray into Central Gaza Strip
Desecration of Historic Muslim Cemetery in East Jerusalem Sparks Outrage and Arrests

By Shivani Chauhan

Desecration of Historic Muslim Cemetery in East Jerusalem Sparks Outrage and Arrests
Latest Headlines
World News
German Government Stands Firm on Budget Compromise Amid Opposition from Farmers
12 seconds
German Government Stands Firm on Budget Compromise Amid Opposition from Farmers
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Restores Order Amidst BJP Councillors' Protests During MCD Session
2 mins
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Restores Order Amidst BJP Councillors' Protests During MCD Session
Metagenomics: The Future of Infection Diagnostics
2 mins
Metagenomics: The Future of Infection Diagnostics
A Potential Shift in the U.S.-Israel Relationship: An Iranian Perspective
3 mins
A Potential Shift in the U.S.-Israel Relationship: An Iranian Perspective
Lifeblood Appeals for Blood Donations and Lifts Ban on Gay and Bisexual Donors
3 mins
Lifeblood Appeals for Blood Donations and Lifts Ban on Gay and Bisexual Donors
Lifeblood's Urgent Appeal: Australia's Blood Bank Calls for More Donors
3 mins
Lifeblood's Urgent Appeal: Australia's Blood Bank Calls for More Donors
Bafana Bafana Unveils Squad for AFCON Tournament under Hugo Broos
4 mins
Bafana Bafana Unveils Squad for AFCON Tournament under Hugo Broos
Marco Chiesa Resigns as Swiss People's Party Leader Following Electoral Victory
5 mins
Marco Chiesa Resigns as Swiss People's Party Leader Following Electoral Victory
Unexpected Victory for Cyprien Sarrazin in Bormio Men's Downhill Event
6 mins
Unexpected Victory for Cyprien Sarrazin in Bormio Men's Downhill Event
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
24 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
1 hour
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
2 hours
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 hours
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
3 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
3 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
5 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app