Israel

Israeli Newspaper Unveils Riveting Account of the ‘Black Sabbath’

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Israeli Newspaper Unveils Riveting Account of the ‘Black Sabbath’

On October 7, a significant attack was launched on the Gaza Strip by Hamas, leading to the tragic loss of 1,200 lives. This attack spurred Israel to initiate an ongoing military campaign in the region. A disclosure from the Israeli newspaper ‘Yedioth Ahronoth’ revealed that on the eve of the attack, Israeli intelligence and military officials had inklings of a potential assault, but they lacked a definitive warning. In a calculated move, Hamas targeted surveillance systems, including cameras and communication infrastructure, utilizing suicide drones. This led to a loss of situational awareness for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Operational Challenges Faced by the IDF

The IDF was confronted with a plethora of issues, such as a near-failure of the command system, directives to engage terrorist vehicles even at the risk of harming hostages, and marines dispatched without essential gear. The situation was further complicated by instances of obsolete orders, uncoordinated air support, and pilots resorting to WhatsApp groups for target information. This led to a state of disarray and improvisation within the IDF ranks.

Humanitarian Crisis Following the Attack

The relentless Israeli bombardments and ground operations in the Gaza Strip resulted in civilian casualties and widespread destruction. The Ministry of Health reported 151 Palestinians killed and 248 injured between 11 and 12 January. Israeli authorities denied access to the region, hampering humanitarian missions and leading to a significant deterioration in access for aid workers. Humanitarian partners found it challenging to provide essential supplies, including fuel, water, and medical equipment, to areas in northern Gaza, where the needs were estimated to be the highest and most severe.

Restoration of Medical Services and Ongoing Challenges

The World Health Organization was able to deliver fuel and medical supplies to Shifa hospital after more than two weeks, reestablishing some medical services. However, access constraints continued to impact food assistance, with the World Food Programme providing assistance to about 900,000 people, meeting only a fraction of the needs in December. Adding to the crisis, telecommunication services in Gaza were shut down multiple times, and there were significant challenges in bringing in commercial goods to rehabilitate life-sustaining infrastructure.

In response to the fallout, the IDF has committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation into the events and plans to release the findings publicly once the operational circumstances permit. The 100-day war between Israel and Hamas, the ongoing military campaign, and the impact on civilians underline the political implications of this conflict.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

