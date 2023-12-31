en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Israeli Military’s Demolition Operations: Controversy and Consequences

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:32 am EST
Israeli Military’s Demolition Operations: Controversy and Consequences

In recent developments, the Israeli military has undertaken operations leading to the demolition of structures in territories previously seized. These activities are part of a broader military campaign that Israel frequently executes in areas under its control, a strategy particularly prominent in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The operations predominantly target buildings and infrastructures that Israeli authorities deem illegal or associate with militant activities.

Military Actions and Controversy

These demolition activities have been a source of controversy, often provoking responses from the international community, human rights organizations, and the affected populations. Israel typically justifies these demolitions on the grounds of security, but critics argue they constitute collective punishment and violate international law. The impact of these operations on the local population is significant, leading to displacement and escalated tensions. A cycle of violence is often associated with these demolitions, as militant groups may retaliate, which in turn can trigger further military responses by Israel.

The Humanitarian Crisis

Recent Israeli airstrikes on refugee camps in Gaza have led to the displacement of thousands of Palestinians. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees warns of an impending famine risk, coupled with shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. With over 21,600 individuals, predominantly women and children, killed in Gaza, American officials have been advocating for more targeted attacks on Hamas leaders. However, there is little evidence to suggest that the ongoing war has enhanced the country’s safety.

Economic Impact of the Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has severe economic repercussions for both parties. It has caused extensive damage to infrastructure, displaced over 1.8 million people in Gaza, and resulted in a significant death toll. The Israeli economy also suffers from a sharp decline in tax revenue, increased government expenditure, and potential credit rating downgrades. The high-tech sector, a critical driver of the Israeli economy, is enduring as many tech industry workers are deployed to battle. The war has also led to a decrease in foreign investment, halted production from Israel’s gas fields, and significantly reduced exports. With the government projected to incur costs around $18 billion, potential for this to rise to $50 billion looms if the war continues for several more months. The widespread economic hardship experienced by businesses and workers, coupled with a decline in trust towards the government and military, further exacerbates the situation.

0
International Relations Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Announces Shift in Stance on Inter-Korean Unification

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Plans to Intensify Military Capabilities in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Madrid Activists Demand Peace in the Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechos ...
@Europe · 4 hours
Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechos ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Challenges and Shifts in Global Dynamics

By Waqas Arain

2023: A Year of Challenges and Shifts in Global Dynamics
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation and Reunification with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation and Reunification with South Korea
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Petersburg's Shocking New Year's Eve Surprise: Festivities Abruptly Canceled, Nevsky Prospekt Shut Down, Leaving City in Disarray
1 hour
St. Petersburg's Shocking New Year's Eve Surprise: Festivities Abruptly Canceled, Nevsky Prospekt Shut Down, Leaving City in Disarray
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in a Thrilling NHL Game
2 hours
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in a Thrilling NHL Game
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
2 hours
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
2 hours
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
2 hours
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
2 hours
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
2 hours
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2 hours
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
3 hours
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
3 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
4 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
4 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
6 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
6 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
6 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
7 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app