Israel

Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Hideout in Gaza

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:54 am EST
Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Hideout in Gaza

The Israeli military recently targeted a network of tunnels and a hidden sanctuary used by Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza. This operation conducted by the Israeli military’s 14th Reserve Brigade Combat Team highlighted Sinwar’s apartment near Gaza City. The mission aimed to disrupt Sinwar’s operations, with a focus on the tunnels speculated to facilitate prolonged combat operations.

The IDF’s Expansive Operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) escalated its operations against Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza region of Khan Younis, neutralizing a militant emerging from a tunnel and launching strikes against others. The IDF also initiated ground operations in the southern Gaza village of Khuza’a, in an operation named ‘Oz and Nir’, uncovering tunnel shafts, anti-tank missile launch posts, and weapons.

(Read Also: Hamas Denies Israeli Claims of Prisoner Exchange Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict)

The Biden Administration and International Response

The Biden administration bypassed Congress to extend an emergency arms sale to Israel amid the conflict with Hamas. Meanwhile, UNICEF has delivered at least 600,000 doses of vaccines to Gaza to safeguard children. A United Nations organization reported a minimum of 308 casualties sheltering at its facilities in Gaza since the war started. South Africa lodged an application against Israel with the International Court of Justice for alleged violation of its obligations to prevent genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

(Read Also: Israeli Forces Conduct Raid in West Bank Refugee Camp: 14 Palestinians Arrested)

Targeting Hamas Leaders

The Israeli Defense Forces have been concentrating their efforts on Hamas leaders in urban refugee camps and tunnels in Gaza. Israel is also working on recovering hostages and has pledged to dismantle Hamas. The war has led to a significant number of casualties and displaced people, prompting the U.N. to call for increased aid access. Israel has expressed regret for a strike that resulted in civilian harm.

Implications of the Conflict

The war has culminated in a high death toll, with 187 Palestinians confirmed killed in Israeli strikes within a 24-hour period and thousands more feared buried in neighborhood ruins. The death of Palestinian journalists in the Israeli offensive has raised concerns about the targeting of journalists by the Israeli military. The U.S. has urged Israel to de-escalate the war and move towards targeted operations against Hamas leaders.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

