en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israeli Military Operations Escalate Tensions in Conflict-Ridden Territories

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:15 am EST
Israeli Military Operations Escalate Tensions in Conflict-Ridden Territories

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation targeting terrorist infrastructure across the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and southern Lebanon. These operations have seen the arrest of several wanted individuals in the West Bank and confirmed the death of two soldiers in the Gaza ground operation. Amidst these escalating tensions, the Biden administration approved a $147.5 million sale of weapons to Israel, including artillery shells, despite objections.

Impact on Civilian Population

Israeli airstrikes have significantly impacted refugee camps in Gaza, resulting in the displacement of over 85% of the population. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has warned of a potential hunger catastrophe in the territory as military operations continue unabated. Palestinians displaced within Gaza have reported dire living conditions, exorbitant food prices, and inadequate sanitation facilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed his decision to remain in office, stating that Israel’s war against Hamas will continue for several more months.

US Involvement

The US Navy responded to a distress call from a merchant vessel under attack by Houthi militants, sinking three small boats in the Red Sea. Despite this engagement, the White House clarified it is not seeking to escalate conflict in the Middle East. Although direct strikes on the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels inside Yemen have been avoided, the US has authorized strikes on other Iranian proxy groups. The escalation of Houthi attacks on commercial tankers, which they claim are linked to Israel, has coincided with the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Gaza Aid and Future Prospects

As part of a proposed sea corridor from Cyprus, Israel has agreed to allow ships to deliver aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip immediately. This marks the first easing of a 16-year Israeli naval blockade imposed on Gaza in 2007. Despite this, the health situation in Gaza remains desperate according to a delegation of Canadian and American medics. The Israeli military’s stated goal is to eliminate Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that launched a surprise cross-border assault on Israeli towns. As the conflict continues, there are growing fears of it morphing into a wider regional conflict involving Hamas ally Iran and other groups Tehran supports across the Middle East.

0
Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Finance Minister Advocates for "Voluntary Emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza: A New Wave of Conflict Looms

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military's Demolition Operations: Controversy and Consequences

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Gives Conditional Approval for Cypriot Aid Shipment to Gaza

By Geeta Pillai

Israeli Finance Minister's Controversial Remarks on Gaza Palestinians ...
@Israel · 53 mins
Israeli Finance Minister's Controversial Remarks on Gaza Palestinians ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Refugee Camps Spark International Outrage Amid Humanitarian Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Refugee Camps Spark International Outrage Amid Humanitarian Crisis
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An Echo of Apartheid?

By Shivani Chauhan

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An Echo of Apartheid?
Netanyahu Signals Extended Conflict with Hamas in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Netanyahu Signals Extended Conflict with Hamas in Gaza
IDF Releases Video of Military Operations in Gaza and Lebanon

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF Releases Video of Military Operations in Gaza and Lebanon
Latest Headlines
World News
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
1 min
NASCAR Legend Cale Yarborough's Enduring Legacy: A Journey of Resilience and Excellence
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
3 mins
Living With Huntington's: A Story of Struggle, Resilience, and Hope
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
3 mins
Putin's New Year Address: A Message of Resilience and Unity
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
3 mins
Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
7 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
8 mins
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
9 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
10 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
11 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
19 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
56 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app