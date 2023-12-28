en English
Israel

Israeli Military Intercepts Drone from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 9:02 am EST
Israeli Military Intercepts Drone from Lebanon Amid Rising Tensions

In a recent development, the Israeli military reported the interception of a drone that intruded into its territory from Lebanon. The announcement was made on Thursday, indicating an ongoing situation, with the term ‘Developing’ reiterated. Although specific details surrounding the interception, such as exact timing and the drone’s origin and intention, remain undisclosed, the incident unmistakably underlines the heightened tensions and frequent airspace violations in the region.

Drone’s Possible Destination and Origin

The Israeli army intercepted the drone over the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Beirut. It is believed that the drone, which was Iranian-made, originated from Iraq, and its speculated destination was the offshore Karish gas field, a prominent Israeli natural gas reservoir. It is essential to note that the drone was launched by Iranian militias in Iraq and was not under Hezbollah’s direction.

Israel’s Multi-Front Challenge

Defense Minister Yuval Gantz highlighted the challenges Israel faces, stating that it was being attacked on seven separate fronts. This information came as the Israeli army intercepted three explosives-laden drones fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel. The drones landed in the Mount Dov area near the border with Lebanon, and 10 rockets were also launched at the Kiryat Shmona settlement, causing significant infrastructural damage and impacting homes.

(Read Also: Qatar Reduces Sentence for Convicted Ex-Indian Navy Officers: A Tale of Espionage, Solidarity, and Hope)

Escalating Tensions and Casualties

The border region between Lebanon and Israel is witnessing escalating tensions, evident by the intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. The conflict has led to fatalities and injuries on both sides, including the death of two Hezbollah fighters and targeted areas in Lebanon. Israeli army strikes hit a residence in Bint Jbeil, resulting in three fatalities. Hezbollah retaliated by targeting Israeli military sites in the Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills, using attack drones and missiles, causing confirmed casualties and injuries on the Israeli side.

(Read Also: UN Raises Alarms Over Escalating Human Rights Crises in West Bank)

Israel Lebanon
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

