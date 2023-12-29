Israeli Military Admits to Fatal Errors in Gaza Airstrikes

In a rare move, the Israeli military has accepted responsibility for the fatal airstrikes carried out in Gaza Strip on December 24. These strikes marked another tragic chapter in a conflict that has claimed over 20,000 lives in Gaza, predominantly among women and children.

Admission of Airstrike Errors

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have admitted to the mishandling of the airstrikes, which started just before midnight on December 24, and continued into Christmas Day. Ashraf Al Qudra, spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, referred to the incident as a massacre. The airstrikes were concentrated in the Al Maghazi neighborhood and were targeted at areas where Hamas operatives were believed to be.

Explosion in Civilian Casualties

While the intention was to minimize civilian casualties, an internal inquiry revealed that surrounding buildings were also hit, leading to unintended civilian harm. These casualties are part of the over 21,300 Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli fire and airstrikes since the war with Hamas broke out. The high civilian toll was due to an incorrect choice of weapon that was not appropriate for this attack.

Looking Forward: Learning from Mistakes

The Israeli army expressed regret for the non-combatant casualties and indicated a determination to learn from this mishap. A more comprehensive review of the incident will be conducted by the military investigation commission. This acknowledgment and commitment to learning come at a time when there is growing international pressure on Israel to cease its offensive in Gaza.