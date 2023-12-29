en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israeli Military Admits to Fatal Errors in Gaza Airstrikes

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:52 am EST
Israeli Military Admits to Fatal Errors in Gaza Airstrikes

In a rare move, the Israeli military has accepted responsibility for the fatal airstrikes carried out in Gaza Strip on December 24. These strikes marked another tragic chapter in a conflict that has claimed over 20,000 lives in Gaza, predominantly among women and children.

Admission of Airstrike Errors

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have admitted to the mishandling of the airstrikes, which started just before midnight on December 24, and continued into Christmas Day. Ashraf Al Qudra, spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, referred to the incident as a massacre. The airstrikes were concentrated in the Al Maghazi neighborhood and were targeted at areas where Hamas operatives were believed to be.

Explosion in Civilian Casualties

While the intention was to minimize civilian casualties, an internal inquiry revealed that surrounding buildings were also hit, leading to unintended civilian harm. These casualties are part of the over 21,300 Palestinians who have been killed by Israeli fire and airstrikes since the war with Hamas broke out. The high civilian toll was due to an incorrect choice of weapon that was not appropriate for this attack.

Looking Forward: Learning from Mistakes

The Israeli army expressed regret for the non-combatant casualties and indicated a determination to learn from this mishap. A more comprehensive review of the incident will be conducted by the military investigation commission. This acknowledgment and commitment to learning come at a time when there is growing international pressure on Israel to cease its offensive in Gaza.

0
Israel
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Raid on Deir Abu Mashal: Security Concerns and Human Rights Caught in the Crossfire

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 43 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Worshipers Attacked in Occupied East Jerusalem Amid Heightened Tensions

By Rizwan Shah

Worshipers Attacked in Occupied East Jerusalem Amid Heightened Tensions
Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict: Rising Casualties Among Israeli Forces

By Safak Costu

Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict: Rising Casualties Among Israeli Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
7 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Over Capitol Attack
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
9 mins
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
10 mins
SEC's Struggle with Climate-Related Agenda Amplifies as US Election Approaches
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
10 mins
Personal Milestones and Professional Triumphs: A Look Back at Sports in 2023
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
11 mins
Maoist Leader's Death Sparks Controversy: Accusations of Government Collaboration Fly
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges
12 mins
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister: Navigating a Path of Continuity and Challenges
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
13 mins
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
14 mins
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
14 mins
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
31 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
36 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
43 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
43 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
45 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
45 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
4 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app