Israeli-Hamas Conflict: A Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Continued U.S. Support

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that the conflict with Hamas in Gaza will continue for several more months, regardless of international pressure for a ceasefire. The Israeli offensive, a mix of air and ground operations, was a response to a deadly attack by Hamas on October 7. This conflict has resulted in heavy casualties, with over 21,600 Palestinians killed since the offensive began. According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, around 70% of the casualties are women and children.

Increasing Israeli Casualties

Israeli forces have also suffered losses, with 170 soldiers reported killed. The war has led to a massive displacement of approximately 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. Many of these displaced persons sought refuge in areas that have also been targeted by Israeli strikes, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis. Displaced Palestinians describe dire shortages of basic necessities such as water, food, and shelter.

U.S. Support Amidst Conflict

In the midst of this conflict, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, approved two emergency weapons sales to Israel this month, totaling over $253.5 million. These sales have occurred while a broader U.S. aid package for various national security needs is stalled in Congress.

Resumption of Violence

The Israeli army has resumed its attacks on Hamas, destroying a key hideout for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, following a brief cease-fire. Both sides have reported casualties, with a surge in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes and have advanced further into Gaza, resulting in additional deaths and injuries. The United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees reported an Israeli attack on a U.N. aid convoy, and U.N. monitors noted a halt in aid due to security incidents.