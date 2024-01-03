en English
Israel

Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Building, Escalating Tensions in the Region

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
In a recent series of events, Israeli forces have demolished a Palestinian residential building in the Jabel Mukaber neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. The reasoning provided was a lack of construction permits. This action resulted in nearly 50 Palestinians being displaced. The building’s owner claimed that there was no prior warning, and that efforts to obtain a permit since 2006 had been unsuccessful.

International Reactions and Escalating Tensions

Israeli actions have drawn international attention and concern. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan voiced his apprehensions over the escalating tensions in the region, particularly with Israel’s actions suggesting a near-confrontation with Lebanon. Fidan emphasized the need for peace and a two-state solution, rather than actions that could lead to war. The assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al Arouri by Israel in Lebanon was noted as a potential trigger point for escalation.

Germany also voiced opposition to calls by Israeli ministers to dislocate the population of Gaza. A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry advocated for a two-state solution and a humanitarian pause to aid Gaza.

Hezbollah Casualties in Clashes with Israel

Further adding to the tensions in the region, the Lebanese Hezbollah group reported the deaths of two more fighters in clashes with Israel. This brings the total number of Hezbollah casualties since October 8 to 140. The Israeli army acknowledged attacks on an ‘armed cell’ and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

