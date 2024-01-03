en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israeli Forces Declare Nour Shams Refugee Camp a Closed Military Zone

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Israeli Forces Declare Nour Shams Refugee Camp a Closed Military Zone

Israeli forces have recently declared the Nour Shams refugee camp, located in the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank, as a closed military zone. This action aligns with a larger raid into the region, a common practice in areas of heightened security concern or during military or police operations. The Thabet Thabet Hospital was encircled during this operation, raising concerns about access to medical services for local residents.

Conflict Intensifies in Tulkarm

A marked increase in clashes and raids has been observed in Tulkarm, resulting in numerous casualties. This includes the death of an Israeli officer and injuries to nine soldiers. The year 2023 was reported to be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in recorded history, with over 200 Palestinian deaths, including 75 children, and more than 4,785 arrests since October 7, 2023.

Israeli forces have intensified lethal operations throughout the occupied West Bank following the Hamas offensive on October 7. This has led to over 320 Palestinian deaths and nearly 5,000 arrests. Concerns have been raised by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Amnesty International over the sharp rise in arrests in the occupied West Bank during this period.

(Read Also: Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice)

Global Reactions and the Broader Implications

The United Nations has called on Israel to halt unlawful killings and settler violence in the occupied West Bank. The decision to declare areas, especially around medical facilities, as closed military zones has drawn criticism from international bodies and human rights organizations advocating for the protection of civilians and the right to medical care in conflict zones.

These incidents, particularly in Tulkarm, have both immediate and long-term implications for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The future governance of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is currently a topic of discussion, further complicated by the recent violence and military operations.

(Read Also: ICC to Hear Accusations of Genocide Against Israel)

Looking Ahead

As the situation continues to escalate, calls for a ceasefire and de-escalation are emerging from various quarters. French President Macron has urged Israel to avoid further escalation, especially in Lebanon, following a strike in Beirut attributed to Israel. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has also expressed openness to a single Palestinian administration to govern Gaza and the West Bank. Meanwhile, Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has shown readiness for immediate, unconditional ceasefire talks with the Sudanese army.

Read More

0
Israel Palestine
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Intelligence Declassifies Information on Hamas's Use of Gaza Hospital

By Shivani Chauhan

US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Escalating Conflict in Gaza Strip: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Israeli Operations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Omnitelecom's 'CALL ON' System Revolutionizes Emergency Response Commu ...
@Israel · 2 hours
Omnitelecom's 'CALL ON' System Revolutionizes Emergency Response Commu ...
heart comment 0
Senior Biden Administration Official to Visit Israel in Ongoing U.S. Efforts to Prevent Escalation with Hezbollah

By Nitish Verma

Senior Biden Administration Official to Visit Israel in Ongoing U.S. Efforts to Prevent Escalation with Hezbollah
Biden’s Balancing Act: Maintaining Far-Left Support Amid Israel Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Biden's Balancing Act: Maintaining Far-Left Support Amid Israel Tensions
Smoke Signal Rising from East of Khan Yunis: A Red Flag in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Smoke Signal Rising from East of Khan Yunis: A Red Flag in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President, Aims for Expansion in ADAS and AD Market

By Shivani Chauhan

LeddarTech Appoints Oren Dayan as Vice-President, Aims for Expansion in ADAS and AD Market
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
8 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
9 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
9 mins
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
9 mins
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
9 mins
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
9 mins
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
9 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
9 mins
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
10 mins
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
14 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app