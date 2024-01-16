Israeli Forces Accused of Using Palestinian Shop-Owner as Human Shield in West Bank

In a recent incident that has added fuel to the already smoldering tensions in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces reportedly used a Palestinian mobile phone shop-owner, Baha Abu Ras, as a human shield. This unfolded in the town of Dura during a raid on Abu Ras's business premises.

Caught in the Crossfire

Cellphone footage of the incident shows Abu Ras being guided up a street by an Israeli soldier with a rifle resting on his shoulder. Two other Israeli soldiers followed behind them. The incident occurred after the Israeli soldiers conducted a thorough search of his shop. Abu Ras was then taken outside, allegedly to deter local youths from throwing stones during the raid.

Human Shields: A Violation of International Law

The use of human shields is a military tactic that has been widely condemned and is considered a severe breach of international laws and human rights standards. The act of using civilians to deter attacks from an opposing force has often led to international condemnation and raises serious questions about the conduct of military interventions within civilian populations.

The Ongoing Struggle in the West Bank

The situation in the occupied West Bank continues to be tense, with recurrent instances of violence and human rights concerns. This incident is a stark reminder of the complex and longstanding conflict that exists between Israel and Palestine. The Israeli military has yet to comment on this incident.