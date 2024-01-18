Israeli Flag and Hebrew Statements in Gaza Spark Controversy Amid Genocide Accusations

In the midst of heightened tensions following Israel’s ground military operation that started on October 27, a photograph circulating on social media has sparked significant attention. The image displays Hebrew statements and an Israeli flag over a building in Gaza. The controversial photo features a pink Israeli flag bearing the words ‘We returned to Gaza, This time forever.’ These actions are seen against a backdrop of alleged misconduct by Israeli soldiers and a rising casualty count reported by the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Signs and Symbols

Adding to the tension, a sign adorning the entrance of a building in Khan Younis announces its conversion into a synagogue, indicating future Jewish prayers to be conducted here. The sign attributes this action to the Israeli Battalion 330, further stoking the controversy. Meanwhile, footage on social media alleges Israeli soldiers taking money from Palestinian homes and causing damage to civilian property.

A Symbol of Solidarity

Parallel to these developments, the Israeli government’s crackdown on the display of the Palestinian flag has led to the emergence of the ‘watermelon’ as a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians. This has been adopted as a form of protest, with activists using the watermelon emoji to bypass algorithmic censorship on social media platforms. The colors of the watermelon mirror those of the Palestinian flag, further cementing its symbolism. Other symbols, such as keys, spoons, olives, doves, and poppies, are also being used to express global solidarity with Palestinians.

Genocide Accusations

Adding to the international tension surrounding the conflict, South Africa has accused Israel of genocide at the U.N world court. They have cited inflammatory rhetoric by Israeli leaders, soldiers, and entertainers about Palestinians in Gaza as evidence. Israel vehemently denies these charges, claiming self-defense against Hamas. The case has now been opened at The Hague, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing the Bible in a televised address while other officials make genocidal remarks.