Israeli Family Held Hostage by Hamas Marks Child’s First Birthday in Absentia

On a typically joyous occasion turned somber, the first birthday of Kfir Bibas was marked in his absentia due to his captivity. The infant, along with his older brother Ariel and parents Shiri and Yarden, has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since their abduction from kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. Today, the Bibas family and their supporters gathered in Tel Aviv, raising their voices not in celebration, but in a plea for awareness and action.

A Birthday Without The Birthday Boy

Community members from Kibbutz Nir Oz held a symbolic birthday party for Kfir, with decorations and a cake, yet the absence of the family cast a shadow over the festivities. As the attendees released orange balloons, signifying Kfir’s hair color, their faces were etched with the grim reality of his situation. A song titled ‘They Call Me Gingi,’ was released in honor of Kfir’s birthday, amplifying the call for his freedom.

The Bibas Family Abduction

On the fateful day of their abduction, southern Israel was thrown into chaos as Hamas rampaged across the region. Approximately 1,200 people were mercilessly killed, and around 240 were abducted. The image of terror reflected in Shiri Bibas’ eyes, as captured in a horrifying video by Hamas, sent shockwaves across the world. Yarden Bibas was subjected to psychological terror, as the Hamas terrorists falsely claimed they had killed his wife and children.

Hostages in Gaza

Currently, there are 136 hostages still held captive in Gaza, including the Bibas family. The extended Bibas family, suffered an irreplaceable loss as Kfir’s and Ariel’s grandparents were also slain in the October 7 attacks. Feeling that the government response is inadequate, the Bibas family and their supporters are urging for negotiations for the release of the hostages.