en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Israeli Family Held Hostage by Hamas Marks Child’s First Birthday in Absentia

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Israeli Family Held Hostage by Hamas Marks Child’s First Birthday in Absentia

On a typically joyous occasion turned somber, the first birthday of Kfir Bibas was marked in his absentia due to his captivity. The infant, along with his older brother Ariel and parents Shiri and Yarden, has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since their abduction from kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. Today, the Bibas family and their supporters gathered in Tel Aviv, raising their voices not in celebration, but in a plea for awareness and action.

A Birthday Without The Birthday Boy

Community members from Kibbutz Nir Oz held a symbolic birthday party for Kfir, with decorations and a cake, yet the absence of the family cast a shadow over the festivities. As the attendees released orange balloons, signifying Kfir’s hair color, their faces were etched with the grim reality of his situation. A song titled ‘They Call Me Gingi,’ was released in honor of Kfir’s birthday, amplifying the call for his freedom.

The Bibas Family Abduction

On the fateful day of their abduction, southern Israel was thrown into chaos as Hamas rampaged across the region. Approximately 1,200 people were mercilessly killed, and around 240 were abducted. The image of terror reflected in Shiri Bibas’ eyes, as captured in a horrifying video by Hamas, sent shockwaves across the world. Yarden Bibas was subjected to psychological terror, as the Hamas terrorists falsely claimed they had killed his wife and children.

Hostages in Gaza

Currently, there are 136 hostages still held captive in Gaza, including the Bibas family. The extended Bibas family, suffered an irreplaceable loss as Kfir’s and Ariel’s grandparents were also slain in the October 7 attacks. Feeling that the government response is inadequate, the Bibas family and their supporters are urging for negotiations for the release of the hostages.

0
Conflict & Defence Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
1 min ago
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at the 60th Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Tezpur, Assam, paid tribute to the SSB personnel who have laid down their lives for the security of the country. The event also had in attendance the Chief Minister of Assam, Union Home Secretary, Director General
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
UK's Military Capabilities in Decline: A Warning from General Lord Dannatt
17 mins ago
UK's Military Capabilities in Decline: A Warning from General Lord Dannatt
Oakland's Rising Vehicle Thefts: A Tug-of-War Between Police and Policy
26 mins ago
Oakland's Rising Vehicle Thefts: A Tug-of-War Between Police and Policy
Taiwan Advances Naval Defense with First Indigenous Submarine
5 mins ago
Taiwan Advances Naval Defense with First Indigenous Submarine
Taiwan Bolsters Naval Defense with New Sea Control Missile Command
5 mins ago
Taiwan Bolsters Naval Defense with New Sea Control Missile Command
Gunmen Abduct Travelers at Ondo-Ekiti Boundary, Prompting Police Manhunt
13 mins ago
Gunmen Abduct Travelers at Ondo-Ekiti Boundary, Prompting Police Manhunt
Latest Headlines
World News
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
1 min
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
1 min
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
1 min
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
Deadly Fungus Threatens Israeli Hostages in Hamas Tunnel Network
2 mins
Deadly Fungus Threatens Israeli Hostages in Hamas Tunnel Network
Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child
2 mins
Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
3 mins
Darts Prodigy Leighton Bennett Returns, Eyes Rivalry with Luke Littler
Tim Scott Backs Trump: A Call for Border Security and Republican Unity
3 mins
Tim Scott Backs Trump: A Call for Border Security and Republican Unity
Blackburn Calls for GOP Unity Behind Trump for 2024 Elections
3 mins
Blackburn Calls for GOP Unity Behind Trump for 2024 Elections
HS Prannoy Falls to Shi Yu Qi in India Open Semi-Final: A Learning Experience
3 mins
HS Prannoy Falls to Shi Yu Qi in India Open Semi-Final: A Learning Experience
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app