Israel

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Deputy Hamas Chief in Beirut: A Significant Escalation

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Deputy Hamas Chief in Beirut: A Significant Escalation

In a significant escalation of violence in the Middle East, Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy Hamas chief, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold. A meeting between Hamas officials and Lebanon’s Sunni Islamist Jama’a Islamiya faction was in progress when the attack struck a Hamas office, causing the demise of four Palestinians and three Lebanese individuals.

A First of Its Kind Attack

This incident marks the first assassination of a Hamas official outside the Palestinian Territories since the deadly assault by Hamas on Israeli territory on October 7. While Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the strike, an adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister highlighted that it was a targeted action against Hamas leadership, not an attack against the Lebanese state.

Hamas Confirms and Condemns the Attack

Hamas confirmed the deaths of Arouri and two Qassam Brigade officials, and its leader denounced the killing as a terrorist act and an infringement on Lebanon’s sovereignty. Islamic Jihad and other groups have sworn revenge, while hundreds in the West Bank have demanded retaliation. Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister vehemently condemned the strike, and Hezbollah asserted that it would not go unpunished, maintaining a state of readiness for response.

The Escalating Violence in the Region

The violence in the region has escalated since the October 7 Hamas attack with over 100 Hezbollah fighters and civilians killed due to Israeli action. Hezbollah has been participating in near-daily exchanges of fire with Israel, although these confrontations are primarily confined to the border region. The death toll in the ongoing Gaza offensive has exceeded 22,000, according to Palestinian health officials.

As the violence escalates and the situation becomes increasingly volatile, the implications of these ongoing conflicts for the stability of the region and the safety of its inhabitants remain uncertain.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

