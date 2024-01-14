Israeli Defense Forces Expose Indonesian Hospital's Links to Hamas Activities

In a coordinated operation, units of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), including the elite naval commando unit Shayetet 13, reserve unit 551 of Brigade 162, the multidimensional unit, and the commando brigade, launched a raid on the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. The hospital was revealed to be linked to the activities of Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization.
Hospital as a Cover for Hamas Activities
During the raid, a white Toyota tender vehicle similar to those used by Hamas militants was discovered within the hospital's secure compound. This vehicle, identical to one used on October 7th, was found to contain weapons. Another vehicle, a Toyota Corolla previously owned by the family of the deceased Samer Tallalka, was discovered with remnants of RPGs and bloodstains linked to a kidnapping by Hamas. These findings directly associate the hospital with the events of October 7th.
The Indonesian Hospital: A Strategic Base for Hamas
Opened in 2015, the Indonesian Hospital, located near the Jabalia neighborhood, is the largest hospital in northern Gaza. It has been used as a cover and operational base by civilians, Hamas militants, and commanders. The hospital serves as a meeting point for managing combat and a stronghold for senior Hamas operatives. The hospital is surrounded by extensive terrorist infrastructure, including tunnels leading to an underground network near the facility.
Hospital's Role in the Conflict
During the conflict, armed Hamas operatives were observed using the hospital as a gathering point before engaging against IDF forces. The infrastructure includes escape tunnels for Hamas operatives. The entrenchment of militants and the use of the hospital as a base for terrorist operations have hindered its ability to treat injured residents.
Colonel A', the commander of Shayetet 13's raiding battalion, stated that their operation exposed Hamas' activities and use of the Indonesian Hospital. He emphasized that Hamas utilizes civilian infrastructure to conduct operations and achieve its goals. He assured that Shayetet 13 will continue to take action to suppress Hamas as necessary.