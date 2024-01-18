Israeli Defense Forces Accused of Desecrating Gravesites in Gaza

Reports surfaced today that the Israeli military has bulldozed and excavated gravesites across Gaza. The CNN's Jeremy Diamond disclosed that 16 cemeteries in the region have been found damaged or destroyed. This operation, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), was part of their efforts to search for the remains of Israeli hostages.

Advertisment

Violation of International Law

Janina Dill, an ethics law expert and co-director of Oxford University's Institute for Ethics Law in Armed Conflict, stressed that cemeteries are considered civilian objects under international law. They are protected from intentional attacks unless they turn into military objectives under specific conditions. This action by the IDF could potentially be a war crime.

Unaccounted Damage

Advertisment

Despite the IDF's admission to exhuming bodies, they failed to account for the widespread destruction to the identified cemeteries. An IDF spokesperson maintained that there was no policy to convert graveyards into military posts and underlined their commitment to respect for the dead.

Reports from Ground Zero

A resident of Gaza, speaking through an interpreter, reported that the occupation forces have desecrated many graves with their bulldozers. The identification of several remains has posed significant challenges. The IDF's actions have also caused panic in the region, including at the Al Nasser hospital compound, prompting thousands to flee. The Jordanian field hospital near the cemetery sustained severe material damage from Israeli bombardment.

This grim situation underscores the interplay between military strategy and respect for the dead, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of the residents of Gaza. As the world watches, these actions have drawn significant criticism and condemnation, and the situation continues to unfold.