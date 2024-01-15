en English
Israel

Israeli Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Waste Burning in Ashdod

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, in partnership with local authorities, has launched a robust campaign against illegal waste burning at Ashdod’s northern industrial area, specifically targeting the infamous Talor Charadi site. This prompt action follows the public outcry over the smoke and odor issues that the illegal waste burning was causing.

A Swift Response to Environmental Hazard

The authorities swiftly extinguished the fires and relocated an estimated 90,000 tons of waste to authorized treatment and landfill sites. The extent of the operation underscores the government’s commitment to protect the environment and the health of its citizens from the hazards of illegal waste burning.

Enforcement Against the Charadi Group

In the wake of a fire at the site in late March 2023, Amir Salzberg, the director of the Southern District of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, issued a cease order to the Charadi Group, the company held responsible for the site. This move marked a significant step towards accountability for companies contributing to environmental degradation.

Increasing Efforts to Curtail Carcinogenic Emissions

The Ministry is advancing an administrative enforcement procedure against the Charadi Group and has given explicit instructions to eliminate the hazard and mitigate any environmental damage swiftly. Data from the Environmental Emissions Registry suggests a 13% decrease in carcinogenic air emissions, likely due to the Ministry’s intensified efforts. These efforts include a notable increase in surprise inspections of factory chimneys.

In 2023 alone, 27 chimneys were subjected to surprise inspections, six factories were mandated to perform odor surveys, and eight enforcement procedures were initiated following the discovery of violations. These actions demonstrate the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to curtail carcinogenic emissions and ensure a safer environment for all.

Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

