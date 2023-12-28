en English
Israel

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 50 in Gaza amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:42 am EST
Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of 50 Palestinians in diverse regions of the Gaza Strip, including Beit Lahia, Khan Younis, and Maghazi. These attacks are part of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the region, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

The Aftermath of the Airstrikes

The densely populated Block 6 neighborhood in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp was teeming with residents when it was hit by the Israeli airstrikes. Many were either unable or chose to disregard the evacuation warnings, believing in their relative safety. The airstrikes resulted in a significant number of casualties. Nearby Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis also bore the brunt of a strike, leading to the death of 22 individuals and injuring 34, as per the Gaza health ministry report.

The Cycle of Violence

The violence is a part of a broader cycle in the region that has observed periodic escalations and ceasefires over the years. The ongoing conflict began with Hamas gunmen attacking southern Israel. The retaliatory campaign from the Israeli side has led to roughly 21,110 deaths, with a significant portion being women and children. This wave of violence has also spilled over into the West Bank, resulting in the death of more than 310 Palestinians at the hands of Israeli troops or settlers since October 7.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The escalating violence has sent thousands of Palestinian families fleeing from Israel’s expanding ground offensive into Gaza. Overcrowded regions and U.N. shelters packed beyond capacity have become the refuge for the displaced. Following a similar pattern of heavy bombardment and urban fighting, the Israeli military has been causing enormous devastation. The death toll in Gaza has risen to over 21,100 Palestinians, with 85% of the population having fled their homes, leading to mass displacement. The Israeli military blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas, which positions fighters, tunnels, and rocket launchers in dense residential areas.

Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

