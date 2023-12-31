Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza: A New Wave of Conflict Looms

In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli military jets have launched airstrikes on the central region of Gaza. This alarming development comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hints at a potential prolongation of the military campaign, raising concerns about an intensification of the historical tensions between Israel and Gaza, which often lead to varying degrees of armed confrontations.

Deadly Airstrikes and Rising Tensions

Over 130 Palestinians, including civilians, students, and a paramedic, have tragically lost their lives in the aftermath of the devastating Israeli airstrikes. These strikes targeted various areas across the northern and central Gaza Strip, including agricultural land, a mosque, and multiple residences, leading to additional casualties and widespread destruction. The rising death toll and ongoing violence have resulted in a staggering number of casualties, with over 21,822 Palestinians killed and 56,451 wounded since October 7.

Hamas at the Heart of the Conflict

Israeli forces are currently engaged in clashes with Hamas militants in Gaza. The Palestinian death toll from the airstrikes has reached 165 in the last 24 hours. This conflict was triggered by Hamas-led raids into Israel on October 7. Consequently, the Israeli military destroyed the apartment of Yehia Sinwar, the Hamas leader. The Israeli military is now on a manhunt for members of Hamas, following a surprise attack by the group that killed 1,200 people.

Humanitarian Crisis in the Making

The ongoing Israeli airstrikes and warfare have resulted in nearly 20,000 deaths and displaced over a million residents in Gaza, thereby plunging the region into a humanitarian catastrophe. With no safe places left for civilians to take shelter, the territory is teetering on the edge of a severe crisis.