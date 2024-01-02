Israeli Air Strike Targets Damascus Outskirts, Causes Material Damage, Says Syrian Military

In the early hours of Tuesday, an Israeli air strike originating from the direction of the Golan Heights targeted locations on the outskirts of Damascus, resulting in notable material damage. The report came via Syria’s state news agency, citing a statement from the Syrian military. No casualties were reported at the time, but the inflicted damage was acknowledged.

Israel’s Silence on the Attack

Israeli officials had not issued any comments regarding the strike at the time of the report. This silence follows a pattern, as Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria, following an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7. That attack targeted both Israeli civilians and soldiers, prompting a heightened response from Israel.

Implications of the Offensive

The recent attack is part of a series of strikes that Israel has conducted since the October 7 incident, with a significant focus on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria. The targets also included Syrian army air defenses and certain Syrian military forces. The strikes have repeatedly disrupted flights at the airports in the capital, Damascus, and the northern city of Aleppo.

Prevailing Tension in the Region

The current tension between Israel and Hamas has led to intense fighting in Gaza City, with Israel’s military chief stating that the war will take a long time to conclude. Meanwhile, a health emergency is mounting in Gaza as normal health services have been halted due to the Israeli ground offensive. Thousands of vaccine doses have been admitted to Gaza to manage the situation.

In the wake of these events, an Israeli airstrike in a Damascus neighborhood previously resulted in the death of a high-ranking Iranian general. This act prompted Iran to call on the UN Security Council to intervene, further escalating the tension in the region.

