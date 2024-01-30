Israel Values India's Support Amid Maritime Security Concerns

In a signal of the deepening ties between Israel and India, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has voiced appreciation for India's support as discussions continue over regional security concerns. The focus of the conversation has been the security of maritime shipping routes, which are under threat by Iran-backed Houthis. The disturbances caused by the Houthis in international waters have led to economic repercussions and pose potential risks to regional peace.

Concerns Over the IMEC Project

The security threats raise particular concerns about the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project. This initiative aims to bolster economic connectivity and is viewed as a strategic counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The disruptions caused by Houthi aggression could significantly hinder the project's progress and impact the economies of both India and Israel.

Historical Discussions and Alliances

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had previously engaged in discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders emphasized the global need to secure freedom of navigation from Houthi aggression. Netanyahu thanked Modi for India's stance against Hamas, underlining the global significance of maintaining open and safe maritime routes. The relationship between India and Israel is marked by mutual support and a shared commitment to regional security.

Indian Navy's Role in Ensuring Maritime Security

The Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessel INS Sumitra recently responded to a distress call from an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel hijacked off the Somali coast. The INS Sumitra successfully coerced the pirates to release the boat and its crew. This incident reflects the ongoing efforts to ensure maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. The Indian Navy's proactive response and collaborative efforts with international partners underscore India's commitment to safeguarding maritime interests and ensuring the safety of vessels and seafarers at sea.