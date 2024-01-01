Israel to Withdraw Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Towards Targeted Operations

In a move indicating a strategic shift towards more targeted operations, Israel is set to draw back five brigades from the Gaza Strip after nearly three months of conflict. The decision, influenced by U.S. pressure and the imperative to reintegrate reserve soldiers back into the economy, will begin with the withdrawal of two brigades this week. The remaining three are scheduled for training, enabling several thousand troops to return home.

Adapting to the Ongoing Conflict

The transition reflects Israel’s adaptation to the ongoing conflict, striking a balance between military objectives and broader economic and diplomatic considerations. Despite this significant reduction in force size, Israeli military officials assert that the campaign against Hamas is expected to persist for an extended period.

A Shift Towards Targeted Operations

The reallocation of military resources comes at a time when the United States is pressuring Israel to shift to lower-intensity operations in Gaza and to protect civilians. The conflict has left vast parts of the Gaza Strip in ruins and resulted in the death of more than 21,800 people, with 70% of those killed being women and children. The Israeli military has emphasized that this withdrawal does not mean an end to active combat in Gaza, as the war is expected to continue for many more months.

Military Reconfiguration Amid Diplomatic Pressure

Amid growing international pressure on Israel to scale back its offensive, the U.S. Secretary of State is expected in the region next week. To this end, the U.S. is also sending an aircraft carrier strike group home and replacing it with an amphibious assault ship and accompanying warships. The Israeli military has announced the withdrawal of thousands of soldiers from Gaza, under pressure from the United States to move to a more low-intensity war with fewer civilian casualties.

As part of a ‘reconfiguration’ of forces, the Israeli military has started sending home some reservists. The shift in tactics is partly in response to pressure from the United States, and the war is expected to last at least six months with intense mopping-up missions against the terrorists. The situation on the Lebanese front is also tense, with the possibility of a full-on war looming.