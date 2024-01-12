en English
International Relations

Israel to Leverage Emotional Appeals in ICJ Case: Expert Perspective

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Israel to Leverage Emotional Appeals in ICJ Case: Expert Perspective

Thomas MacManus, a Senior Lecturer in State Crime at Queen Mary University of London, has made an intriguing observation about the ongoing International Court of Justice (ICJ) case involving Israel and South Africa. He predicts that Israel will lean on emotional appeals in its defense, providing a fascinating perspective on the strategic methodologies employed in international legal proceedings.

Decoding Diplomacy: The South Africa-Israel Litigation

The case at hand, which has drawn global attention, involves South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza region. Israel, in contrast, rejects these allegations, instead accusing South Africa of supporting Hamas. These politically charged exchanges are unfolding in the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, which settles legal disputes between states.

Israel’s Anticipated Emotional Strategy

According to MacManus, Israel’s defense strategy may pivot on stirring emotional responses rather than relying solely on legal arguments. This approach, if realized, could significantly influence the narrative of the case, stirring the pot of global public opinion.

The Role of the ICJ and the Historical Context

While the ICJ’s judgments are final and not subject to appeal, the court has no means of enforcing them. This limitation of the ICJ underscores the importance of persuasive arguments and strategic presentations in the court’s proceedings. The case also brings to light the historical relationship between South Africa and the Palestinian cause, further complicating the diplomatic dynamics.

In the midst of these complex dynamics, MacManus’ observation of Israel’s potential use of emotional appeals provides a unique lens through which to view the unfolding drama. As the case proceeds, the world will be watching to see how these anticipated strategies play out in the court of international justice.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

