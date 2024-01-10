en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel Successfully Tests ‘All-in-One’ Configuration of Spyder Air-Defense System

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Israel Successfully Tests ‘All-in-One’ Configuration of Spyder Air-Defense System

Israel’s defense ministry, in collaboration with Rafael, a renowned Israeli defense manufacturer, has successfully conducted a trial of an innovative configuration for the Spyder air-defense system. The newly tested version, named ‘All-in-One,’ integrates all components of the Spyder system into a single eight-wheel drive vehicle. This includes the missile launcher, radar, command and control system, as well as surveillance and target acquisition technology.

Successful Interception of a Drone

The test, carried out at an undisclosed location within Israel, involved simulating scenarios with both existing and emerging threats. The highlight of this trial was the successful interception of a drone, which showcased the system’s capacity to achieve a direct and effective hit in a complex operational scenario. The Spyder system is equipped with two types of missiles, the Derby and the Python, with ranges of up to 25 miles and intercept altitudes of 7.5 miles.

‘All-in-One’: Agile, Autonomous, and Effective

The newly tested ‘All-in-One’ configuration of Spyder is described as agile and autonomous, capable of rapid deployment and requiring minimal logistics support. It is tailored for challenging terrains, making it a potent air-defense asset designed to protect mobile troops and sensitive sites. This test marks a significant milestone in the development of the Spyder system against various threats and demonstrates its effectiveness in intercepting challenging targets.

Countering Aerial Threats: A Priority for Israel

The significance of this test is further underscored by the ongoing aerial threats that Israel faces from neighboring regions, particularly from Iran-backed militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. These groups have launched rockets and drones into Israeli territory, escalating cross-border tensions and sparking concerns of a wider conflict. To counter such threats, Israel employs a comprehensive air-defense network that includes the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow systems. The successful trial of the Spyder ‘All-in-One’ configuration adds yet another layer of defense to Israel’s robust air defense network.

0
Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
53 mins ago
Fear and Frustration: The Human Impact of the Israel-Lebanon Border Conflict
On October 7, 2024, as the sun began to set over Northern Galilee, the peace was shattered by the sound of gunfire. Efrat Eldan Schechter, a local resident, experienced a chilling flashback to the 1973 Middle East war when Hamas gunmen launched an attack from nearby Gaza. The terror prompted her to relocate her family
Fear and Frustration: The Human Impact of the Israel-Lebanon Border Conflict
Groundbreaking Study: Predictive Models Enhance Early Detection of Autism Spectrum Disorder
3 hours ago
Groundbreaking Study: Predictive Models Enhance Early Detection of Autism Spectrum Disorder
Surge in Illegal Arab Construction Along Security Barrier Raises Alarm
3 hours ago
Surge in Illegal Arab Construction Along Security Barrier Raises Alarm
Palestinian Writer Lama Khater Sheds Light on Israeli Detention Practices
2 hours ago
Palestinian Writer Lama Khater Sheds Light on Israeli Detention Practices
Douglas Murray Questions Feasibility of Two-State Solution Amid Israeli-Palestinian Unrest
2 hours ago
Douglas Murray Questions Feasibility of Two-State Solution Amid Israeli-Palestinian Unrest
DMFI PAC Endorses Tom Suozzi for New York's 3rd Congressional District
2 hours ago
DMFI PAC Endorses Tom Suozzi for New York's 3rd Congressional District
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
26 seconds
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
2 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
2 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
2 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
2 mins
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
2 mins
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
2 mins
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
3 mins
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
3 mins
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
44 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app