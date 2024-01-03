en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel Steps Up Public Shelter Communications Infrastructure Amidst Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Israel Steps Up Public Shelter Communications Infrastructure Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Israel’s Communications Ministry has undertaken a notable initiative, setting aside funds for the development of communications infrastructure in almost 4,000 public shelters across 65 local authorities. These areas, marked by their proximity to contentious borders and nestled within Judea and Samaria, will benefit from reliable network reception, ensuring people can stay connected, even in the face of potential crises.

Securing Communication During Emergencies

At the heart of this initiative is a clear understanding of the vital role that communication plays during emergencies. Israel’s Communications Minister, Shlomo Karhi, has stressed the significance of maintaining communication services in public shelters, particularly given the context of Israel’s ongoing conflict. The initiative covers shelters located within 40 kilometers of a border and includes cities like Tiberias, Karmiel, Nahariya, and Ashkelon.

Previous Efforts and Current Need

This announcement follows a significant gesture from the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, which renovated 140 underground bomb shelters in the Upper Galilee. The organization poured a staggering USD 775,000 into updates for shelters in Shlomi and Ma’alot-Tarshiha, sites that had not seen improvements since the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

These efforts underline the pressing need for such infrastructure, as highlighted by recent events. Shortly after the dawn of the new year, Hamas launched over 20 rockets towards Israeli population centers, prompting millions to seek safety in the very shelters that are now the focus of these investments.

0
Israel Security
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address

By Momen Zellmi

Israel's Special in Uniform Program: Redefining Military Service

By Shivani Chauhan

Netanyahu Advocates for Continued Military Pressure in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Ministers Advocate for Palestinian Eviction from Gaza: Controversy Ensues

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy ...
@Conflict & Defence · 59 mins
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy ...
heart comment 0
Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Netanyahu Hints at Hamas Leadership Exile Amid Conflict
Iran Labels Assassination of Hamas Leader as ‘Cowardly Terrorism’, Accuses Israel of War Crimes

By Shivani Chauhan

Iran Labels Assassination of Hamas Leader as 'Cowardly Terrorism', Accuses Israel of War Crimes
US Intelligence Declassifies Information on Hamas’s Use of Gaza Hospital

By Shivani Chauhan

US Intelligence Declassifies Information on Hamas's Use of Gaza Hospital
Declassified US Intelligence
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers’ Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
Latest Headlines
World News
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
24 seconds
Telangana High Court Upholds Suspension of Ram Gopal Varma's 'Yyuham'
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
1 min
Pakistan Dominates Day 1 of Third Test Against Australia
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
2 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Haley v/s DeSantis Ad Wars Heat Up Amidst Unresolved 2023 Political Tasks
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
2 mins
Lizzie Williamson: A Dance with Depression and the Road Back to Fitness
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
2 mins
Unclean Makeup Brushes: A Hidden Threat to Skin Health
Walsall Manager Mat Sadler Reinforces Importance of Maher and Foulkes Amidst Injury Spate
2 mins
Walsall Manager Mat Sadler Reinforces Importance of Maher and Foulkes Amidst Injury Spate
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
2 mins
Cambridge Study Reveals Nearly Half of Teenagers Feel Addicted to Social Media
Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
3 mins
Rian O'Neill: A Rising Star in Armagh Football
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
3 mins
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
39 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app