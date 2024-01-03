Israel Steps Up Public Shelter Communications Infrastructure Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Israel’s Communications Ministry has undertaken a notable initiative, setting aside funds for the development of communications infrastructure in almost 4,000 public shelters across 65 local authorities. These areas, marked by their proximity to contentious borders and nestled within Judea and Samaria, will benefit from reliable network reception, ensuring people can stay connected, even in the face of potential crises.

Securing Communication During Emergencies

At the heart of this initiative is a clear understanding of the vital role that communication plays during emergencies. Israel’s Communications Minister, Shlomo Karhi, has stressed the significance of maintaining communication services in public shelters, particularly given the context of Israel’s ongoing conflict. The initiative covers shelters located within 40 kilometers of a border and includes cities like Tiberias, Karmiel, Nahariya, and Ashkelon.

Previous Efforts and Current Need

This announcement follows a significant gesture from the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, which renovated 140 underground bomb shelters in the Upper Galilee. The organization poured a staggering USD 775,000 into updates for shelters in Shlomi and Ma’alot-Tarshiha, sites that had not seen improvements since the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

These efforts underline the pressing need for such infrastructure, as highlighted by recent events. Shortly after the dawn of the new year, Hamas launched over 20 rockets towards Israeli population centers, prompting millions to seek safety in the very shelters that are now the focus of these investments.