en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel Plans to Regain Control of Gaza Strip’s Border Corridor Amidst Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
Israel Plans to Regain Control of Gaza Strip’s Border Corridor Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans for Israel to regain control of the Gaza Strip’s border corridor with Egypt, commonly known as the Philadelphi Corridor. This move would mark a significant shift in policy, reversing the 2005 withdrawal from Gaza and returning the region to Israeli control after years of governance by Hamas.

Context of the Conflict

Netanyahu’s remarks come amid an ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which he anticipates will continue for several more months. This offensive was initiated following a violent episode by Hamas and allied groups in southern Israel. The conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with Palestinian health authorities reporting 165 deaths and 250 injuries in the past 24 hours and a total of at least 21,672 Palestinians killed since the assault began. Israel has also reported the loss of 172 of its military personnel.

(Read Also: Berlin Braces for Major Police Deployment to Secure New Year’s Eve Celebrations)

The Impact of War

The war has led to widespread destruction in Gaza, with houses, businesses, and historical sites severely damaged. The conflict has also sparked violence in the West Bank. Despite the ongoing violence, Israel has facilitated the entry of vaccines into Gaza to prevent the spread of disease. However, the humanitarian situation remains critical, with limited aid reaching Gaza due to an Israeli-imposed blockade.

(Read Also: Examining the Levers of Influence: US-Israel Relationship under President Biden)

International Intervention and Future Implications

Israel plans to allow ships from European countries, including France, Greece, the Netherlands, and the U.K., to deliver aid directly to Gaza via a proposed sea corridor through Cyprus. This proposal could imply a partial lifting of Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza, which was first initiated in 2007. Meanwhile, international groups have called for Israel to reduce the scale of the war and concentrate on targeted operations against Hamas leaders. However, Israel has not indicated a shift in its tactics. The war has displaced many Gazans, with some residing in camps initially established for Palestinian refugees from the 1948 war.

Read More

0
Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tens of Thousands Protest in Istanbul Against Israel and PKK

By Salman Akhtar

Israeli Settlers' Incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Raises Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

By Ebenezer Mensah

A Farewell Tribute, Resilience, Dance, and Discoveries: Wrapping Up 20 ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 hour
A Farewell Tribute, Resilience, Dance, and Discoveries: Wrapping Up 20 ...
heart comment 0
Ellomay Capital Ltd. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results, Advances in Solar Projects

By Shivani Chauhan

Ellomay Capital Ltd. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results, Advances in Solar Projects
Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Israelis Call for New Elections Amid Anti-Government Protests

By Shivani Chauhan

Israelis Call for New Elections Amid Anti-Government Protests
Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
3 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
5 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
8 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
8 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
8 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
14 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
15 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
15 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
16 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app