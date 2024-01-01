Israel Plans to Regain Control of Gaza Strip’s Border Corridor Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans for Israel to regain control of the Gaza Strip’s border corridor with Egypt, commonly known as the Philadelphi Corridor. This move would mark a significant shift in policy, reversing the 2005 withdrawal from Gaza and returning the region to Israeli control after years of governance by Hamas.

Context of the Conflict

Netanyahu’s remarks come amid an ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which he anticipates will continue for several more months. This offensive was initiated following a violent episode by Hamas and allied groups in southern Israel. The conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with Palestinian health authorities reporting 165 deaths and 250 injuries in the past 24 hours and a total of at least 21,672 Palestinians killed since the assault began. Israel has also reported the loss of 172 of its military personnel.

The Impact of War

The war has led to widespread destruction in Gaza, with houses, businesses, and historical sites severely damaged. The conflict has also sparked violence in the West Bank. Despite the ongoing violence, Israel has facilitated the entry of vaccines into Gaza to prevent the spread of disease. However, the humanitarian situation remains critical, with limited aid reaching Gaza due to an Israeli-imposed blockade.

International Intervention and Future Implications

Israel plans to allow ships from European countries, including France, Greece, the Netherlands, and the U.K., to deliver aid directly to Gaza via a proposed sea corridor through Cyprus. This proposal could imply a partial lifting of Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza, which was first initiated in 2007. Meanwhile, international groups have called for Israel to reduce the scale of the war and concentrate on targeted operations against Hamas leaders. However, Israel has not indicated a shift in its tactics. The war has displaced many Gazans, with some residing in camps initially established for Palestinian refugees from the 1948 war.

