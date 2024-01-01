Israel Kicks Off 2024 Under Rocket Fire; Significant Troop Withdrawal from Gaza

As the world rang in the New Year, Israel found itself under a hailstorm of rockets. Over 20 projectiles were fired from Gaza into Israeli territory, moments after the stroke of midnight. The Iron Dome system intercepted most of these rockets, while sirens echoed throughout central and southern Israeli cities, including Rehovot, Ness Ziona, Holon, Sderot, and Ashdod.

An Unyielding Spirit Amidst Chaos

Despite the looming danger, some Israelis continued their jubilations, while others sought the safety of shelters. The streets of Tel Aviv told a story of resilience, with people scurrying for cover, praying for peace, and some even continuing to party amidst the cacophony of sirens and the roar of interception missiles.

The Unending War

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reiterated its stance on the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The military force expressed that the struggle was far from over, and the new year would see the continuation of the fight. The IDF further confirmed the death of Ilan Weiss, a resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, who had been taken hostage by Hamas during an attack on October 7. His wife and daughter, who were also captured, were released in November as part of a temporary ceasefire deal.

Urgency to Rescue Remaining Captives

Family members of those still held hostage in Gaza convened in Be’eri, sharing their experiences and concerns. Their saga underscored the urgency to rescue the remaining captives and brought to light the human cost of the ongoing conflict.

Israel’s Actions Against Hezbollah

In a separate development, the IDF reported an operation against a Hezbollah cell in southern Lebanon. The cell was planning to launch a drone towards Israel, an attempt successfully thwarted by the Israeli Air Force.

Signs of De-escalation?

Amidst these surges in tension, a significant number of Israeli troops were redeployed from the Gaza Strip. This marked the first major troop withdrawal since the conflict began 87 days ago, hinting at a potential de-escalation in certain areas.