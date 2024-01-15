Israel-Hamas Conflict Influences Global Travel Trends and U.S. Societal Tensions

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict commencing on October 7, 2023, effects ripple beyond the Middle East, significantly impacting global travel trends and societal tensions in the United States. According to travel data company ForwardKeys, the Middle East saw growth in international arrivals in Q4 2023, chiefly due to an increased influx of visitors to Saudi Arabia, matching 2019 figures. Nevertheless, this growth was less than the 30% surge expected pre-conflict.

Advertisment

Travel Trends and Conflict Impact

Pre-conflict data, as of October 6, 2023, showed a 49% uptick in ticket issuance for the region compared to pre-pandemic levels. By January 5, 2024, this figure plummeted to a mere 9% increase. The war culminated in a 6% overall reduction in air tickets to the Middle East compared to 2019, with substantial declines for the United Arab Emirates (8%), Morocco (15%), Turkey (17%), Egypt (21%), and Jordan (50%).

American Travel Decisions Influenced

Advertisment

A survey conducted by Morning Consult sheds light on the conflict's impact on American travel decisions. One in five respondents claimed the war influenced their travel plans, leading to delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled bookings. This included not only trips to the Middle East and North Africa but also domestic travel within the United States, accounting for 41% of the cancellations.

Domestic Reluctance and Societal Tensions

The reluctance for domestic travel roots itself in wider societal tensions, including fears of antisemitism and Islamophobia. Following the conflict, the U.S. State Department issued a worldwide travel advisory, urging U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution due to potential terrorist attacks and violent actions against U.S. interests. These advisories, issued for multiple countries and cities globally, may have further dented traveler confidence. Consequently, U.S. domestic travel witnessed a slump below 2019 levels in Q4 2023.