Economy

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Human Toll and Economic Impact on Tech Sector

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
In the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, technology company UBQ Materials, known for its innovative approach to recycling household waste into a plastic substitute, faced considerable disruption. Its plant, situated perilously close to the Gaza Strip, witnessed a temporary shut down, and the human toll was significant – two employees lost their lives, and many were rendered homeless.

The Human and Economic Impact

The conflict, as brutal as it is unrelenting, has claimed around 23,000 Palestinian lives and approximately 1,200 Israeli lives. The Gaza Strip has been ravaged, with a significant proportion of its population displaced. Israeli residents have experienced similar upheaval, with the widespread destruction leading to catastrophic displacement.

The war has had a knock-on effect on Israel’s economy, particularly the technology sector. This sector, a significant contributor to the country’s economic output and export, has felt the sting of the conflict. The Israeli Innovation Authority and the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute report a downturn in operations, customer orders, and investments in the tech industry.

Government Measures and Future Implications

The Israeli government and the Bank of Israel have risen to the challenge, implementing measures such as slashing interest rates and planning an influx of foreign workers to combat the economic slowdown and labor shortages. Military withdrawals from the Gaza Strip are also on the cards in an attempt to lighten the economic burden.

Despite these proactive steps, the prolonged effects of the war loom large. Increased government spending, a potential surge in public debt, and fresh challenges to the country’s economic stability are expected to continue.

Cyber Warfare: A New Battlefront

In a striking development, the conflict has also permeated the digital realm. Pro-Palestinian hacktivist groups have turned their sights on Israeli infrastructure, launching attacks on public and private websites, including tech companies. These attacks have necessitated a shift in operations outside Israel.

The severity of these cyber-attacks ranges from website compromise to data theft and ransom activities. The projected damage to public-facing websites is moderate to severe, with physical repercussions on industrial control systems. It has become imperative for companies and institutions to invest in robust mitigation technologies, revise their incident plans, and conduct regular cybersecurity drills and exercises.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

