Israel-Hamas Conflict Claims Lives of Two More Journalists

In the fog of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, two Palestinian journalists have lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes, escalating the total number of media personnel casualties to 105 since October 7, the Gaza-based Government Media Office reported.

This grim tally underscores the perilous conditions for journalists operating in conflict zones and fuels apprehension about the safety of those uncovering the realities in such unstable territories.

Rising Toll Amidst War

Since the onset of the conflict in 2023, 68 journalists, inclusive of 61 Palestinians, 4 Israelis, and 3 Lebanese, have been slain, marking it as the deadliest epoch for journalists in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 1992. Israeli airstrikes have damaged or obliterated an estimated 48 media facilities in Gaza, further crippling the crucial flow of information from the war-torn region.

The war, which has claimed over 22,000 Palestinians and Israelis lives, including 135 UNRWA aid workers, has seen a surge in violence against journalists. The Israeli army’s deliberate targeting of media personnel has drawn widespread condemnation, with multiple instances of journalists being killed, injured, or subjected to violence.

Living and Reporting Amidst Danger

Gaza’s TV correspondent, Mustafa Al-Bayed, despite the lurking danger, continues to report on the conflict. Personal loss has not deterred his resolve, having lost nine family members to Israeli airstrikes. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens, with many families driven to seek refuge in makeshift shelters. The UN Human Rights Office has verified the death of 50 journalists and media workers, making Gaza the deadliest place globally for journalists.

Communication disruptions, power blackouts, and internet blockades have hindered journalists’ ability to relay events. The World Food Programme disclosed that a mere 10 percent of the required food for 2.2 million people has reached Gaza in the past 70 days.

The Cost of Conflict

Mohammed Dawwas, a veteran journalist who worked for The Independent, succumbed due to a dearth of medicine and critical medical care after being forced to flee from their home in northern Gaza. His family shares the belief that he could have survived if Gaza’s medical facilities hadn’t been decimated by the conflict.

His family’s ordeal continues, with 15 members of the extended Dawwas family having been killed in the war. His daughter, Yasmine Dawwas, a doctor, expresses her desperation and concern for her family members still trapped in Gaza. Hala, another daughter, requires continuous medical care, including surgery, but the war impedes her access to it. Mohammed’s granddaughter, Sophie, bears the emotional scars of the traumatic events in Gaza. The Dawwas family’s narrative is a stark reminder of the human cost of war.

