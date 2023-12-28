en English
Conflict & Defence

Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Tale of Determination, Progress, and Challenges

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:59 am EST
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Tale of Determination, Progress, and Challenges

On October 7th, a devastating attack struck the heart of Israel, claiming the lives of about 1,200 people and leaving over 100 hostages in the hands of the Islamist political and military organization, Hamas. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced a resolute goal to dismantle Hamas, a determination that has been met with international pressure to moderate the military operations, including from the Biden administration.

Israel’s Stance on Hamas

Despite the grim reality of the situation, Israel remains steadfast in its mission to eradicate the deeply rooted structure of Hamas. Since its inception in 1987, the Islamist political and military organization has exhibited remarkable resilience, standing tall even in the face of relentless assaults. However, critics question the feasibility of such an ambitious endeavor, given the organization’s track record of surviving previous onslaughts.

Military Progress and Challenges

The Israeli military reports significant progress in their efforts, asserting the elimination of roughly 8,000 Hamas fighters and the destruction of extensive tunnel infrastructure. Despite these advancements, the conflict has not been without its toll on Israel. In a span of just 48 hours, the nation mourned the loss of 15 soldiers, and the continued bombardment of rockets from Gaza serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing threat.

(Read Also: Mass Exodus Unfolds in Central Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict)

International Debate and Realistic Outcomes

The international community stands divided on the realistic outcomes of the conflict. Some analysts suggest that the best Israel can hope for is to degrade Hamas’s military capacity rather than to eliminate it outright. The complexity of the situation is underscored by a vast network of tunnels, known as the ‘Gaza Metro,’ and the ability of Hamas to quickly replace its fallen leaders.

(Read Also: U.S. Retaliatory Strike Amplifies Tensions in the Middle East)

Broader Regional Implications

As the conflict unfolds, the broader regional implications become increasingly apparent. The impact on Israeli society and the role of other groups, such as the Houthis in Yemen, are being closely monitored. It is clear that the conflict is not confined to the borders of Israel and Gaza but has far-reaching effects on the stability of the entire region.

Conflict & Defence Israel Terrorism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

