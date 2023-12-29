Israel Gives Conditional Approval for Cypriot Aid Shipment to Gaza

In a significant move signaling possible easing of restrictions, Israel has given preliminary approval to a request from Cyprus to ship humanitarian aid to Gaza via a maritime corridor. This development comes amidst escalating tensions and humanitarian concerns in the region, with the Gazan population grappling with chronic shortages of water, food, fuel, and medicine.

Israel’s Tentative Approval

The Israeli foreign ministry, led by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, granted initial consent for the establishment of a humanitarian channel between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli blockade since Hamas took control in 2007. The proposed corridor, known as the ‘Amalthea’ program, aims to replace the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings, ensuring Gaza’s supplies no longer need to pass through Israel. The first installment of aid under this initiative, carried by a British amphibious ship, awaits Israel’s final approval before being redirected towards Gaza.

Logistical and Security Concerns

Despite the preliminary green light, there are notable security and logistical issues that need addressing. These include ensuring the safety of the ships and crews, determining who will receive the aid, and guaranteeing its distribution to the Gazan population. The details are expected to be ironed out as soon as possible to establish a fast-track process for sending humanitarian aid to Gaza through this corridor.

International Pressure and Future Implications

Israel’s tentative approval comes in the wake of growing international pressure, following a UN Security Council resolution calling for ‘safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale.’ The maritime corridor initiative, although still in its incipient stages, indicates a cooperative effort between Cyprus and Israel to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. It is a significant move that could lead to an increase in aid delivery and a potential shift in Israel’s policy towards the Gaza Strip.

