en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel Demands Hamas’ Surrender Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Israel Demands Hamas’ Surrender Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

In the midst of escalating conflict with Hamas in Gaza, Israel’s Economy Minister, Nir Barkat, has firmly communicated that Israel’s military campaign will persist until Hamas raises a white flag in surrender. This proclamation echoes the Israeli government’s steadfast position on the conflict, underlining the severity of the current situation in Gaza.

Israel’s Unyielding Stance

The requirement for capitulation from Hamas indicates that Israel is seeking a decisive conclusion to hostilities, aiming to ensure that the militant organization no longer jeopardizes its security. The demand for surrender is a potent message to both Hamas and the global community about Israel’s resolve to accomplish its objectives in the region.

A Battle of Persistence

Israel continues to underscore its position despite mounting international pressure to conclude the offensive. The country’s military pulled some forces out of Gaza earlier this month, after achieving many of its goals in the northern part of the Hamas-controlled territory. The focus of ground and air offensives is now primarily on the center and south of the strip. Israeli leaders have even suggested that the fighting could continue for months, if not longer.

The International Perspective

While the White House is advocating for Israel to scale back its military operations in the Gaza Strip, Israeli leaders are committed to their stance against Hamas. The ongoing war has resulted in the loss of nearly 24,000 Palestinian lives, widespread destruction, displacement, and starvation. Despite urging from the U.S. for Israel to transition to low-intensity operations in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue until Hamas is destroyed and all hostages are freed. The tension has extended to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where confrontations have resulted in nearly 350 Palestinian deaths.

0
Israel Palestine War
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Israel

See more
6 mins ago
Former IDF Chief Kohavi Reflects on Role Amid October 7 Incident
In the wake of the October 7 military incident, former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Aviv Kohavi, recently broke his silence and publically reflected upon his tenure. Speaking at a memorial event for the ‘Lamed Hey,’ a tragic episode in 1948 where 35 Hagana soldiers were ambushed and killed, Kohavi acknowledged his role
Former IDF Chief Kohavi Reflects on Role Amid October 7 Incident
Covert Operations: RAF Base in Cyprus Supports Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza
32 mins ago
Covert Operations: RAF Base in Cyprus Supports Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
57 mins ago
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Bangladesh Backs South Africa's Stand Against Israel, Signaling Shift in Global Diplomacy
19 mins ago
Bangladesh Backs South Africa's Stand Against Israel, Signaling Shift in Global Diplomacy
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
28 mins ago
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Palestinian Teenager Detained in Mass Arrest Operation in West Bank Amid Escalating Tensions
29 mins ago
Palestinian Teenager Detained in Mass Arrest Operation in West Bank Amid Escalating Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
17 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
31 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
38 seconds
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
40 seconds
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
41 seconds
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
41 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
55 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
1 min
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
1 min
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
41 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app