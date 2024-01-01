Israel Considers International Workers to Replace Palestinian Laborers Post-Hamas Attacks

In response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, Israel is considering a bold new strategy: replacing thousands of Palestinian laborers with international workers. The attack, which led to the tragic loss of 1,200 lives and resulted in 240 hostages, has forced Israel to restrict Palestinian entry. The proposed maneuver aims to rectify labor shortages and bolster security by welcoming over 80,000 workers from countries such as Sri Lanka, China, India, Thailand, and Moldova. These workers will primarily serve the construction and agriculture sectors, which are currently grappling with severe labor shortages.

Plan Approved By Finance Minister

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has approved the plan, which will soon be discussed by the government. Prior to the conflict, approximately 150,000 West Bank Palestinians and 18,500 Gazans held permits to work in Israel. However, many more were working illegally. The restriction on Palestinian workers is expected to cost Israel NIS 3 billion per month. The high-level security cabinet has deferred a vote on allowing Palestinian laborers to work in Israel due to disagreements among ministers.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The construction and agriculture industries are experiencing severe shortages, with productivity in farming and building considerably reduced. The agriculture sector is desperately seeking permits for more foreign workers, and the construction sector is looking to increase the number of foreign worker permits. To address these challenges, the government is considering incentivizing Israelis to work in these sectors and exploring technologies to reduce workforce needs.

Historical Context and Implications

Historically, Israeli policymakers have maintained labor permits for Palestinians, citing economic benefits and a security vetting process that makes terror attacks by permitted workers rare. However, the recent ban on Palestinian workers and the subsequent plan to replace them with international labor presents a significant shift in policy. The implications of this shift on the Israeli economy, the livelihoods of Palestinian workers, and the overall security situation remain to be seen.