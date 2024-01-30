Israel Arrests Nearly 2,980 Wanted Terrorists, Intensifying Crackdown on Hamas

In a significant blow to terrorist networks, Israeli security forces have detained nearly 2,980 wanted terrorists since the onset of the conflict in Gaza. The arrests have spread across the regions of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valleys. Notably, over 1,350 of those apprehended are associated with Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization.

In a recent joint operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in collaboration with the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the Border Police, detained 19 more individuals wanted for terrorism in Judea and Samaria. Among the arrested, three were from the city of Nablus, a known hotbed for such activities.

Seizing Assets, Neutralizing Threats

In Ein Arik, security forces apprehended three suspects and confiscated a large sum of money, suspected to be earmarked for terrorist activities. In another operation, in the village of Azon, they discovered and successfully neutralized explosives, thereby averting a potential catastrophe. Further, in Tarqumiyah, near Hebron, the forces discovered and seized weapons, striking a blow to the terrorist arsenal.

These operations represent a part of Israel's ongoing and relentless efforts to combat terrorism within its region. With every arrest, seizure, and neutralization, Israeli forces are steadily dismantling the infrastructure of terror and reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding national security.