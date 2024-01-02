en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel Announces Tactical Shift in Gaza Military Operations Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:22 pm EST
Israel Announces Tactical Shift in Gaza Military Operations Amid Ongoing Conflict

In an unfolding development that could signal a new phase in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Israel has announced a strategic repositioning of its military operations. The Israeli military is initiating a pullback of tanks from specific areas in Gaza City, indicating a reduction in troop numbers. This tactical shift, however, does not announce the end of the conflict, as fighting persists in other regions of Gaza with the continuation of intense bombardment.

Military Shift and Continuation of Hostilities

Despite the drawdown, the impact of the war has been devastating for the Gaza Strip, resulting in thousands of casualties and a deep-seated humanitarian crisis for its 2.3 million residents. The Israeli military intends to transition to localized ‘mopping up’ operations over the forthcoming months. This move has been interpreted by a U.S. official as a sign of transitioning towards lower-intensity operations, particularly in northern Gaza.

Global Response and Regional Tensions

The international arena has also seen consequential maneuvers. The U.S. Navy’s Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, previously deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean in response to the outbreak of hostilities, is set to return to Virginia. Simultaneously, tensions are escalating on the Lebanese border, with recent Israeli air strikes targeting Hezbollah, leading to confirmed casualties among its fighters.

Humanitarian Crisis and Future Implications

The Gaza war, instigated by a surprise Hamas attack on Israeli towns on October 7, has resulted in the death of over 21,978 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities. In response to the high death toll and ensuing humanitarian crisis, Israel’s Western allies have called for a de-escalation of the offensive. Despite these calls, Hamas has captured 240 hostages, with 129 believed to still be held. Negotiations for a new truce and hostage deal are currently underway, spearheaded by Qatar and Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call for retaking Gaza’s border with Egypt raises questions concerning the future governance of Gaza and the prospects for a Palestinian state. This conflict has led to an intense year in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with the UN reporting 307 Palestinian deaths since October 7. The reduction in Israeli troops could allow reservists to return to civilian life, providing much-needed support for the war-affected economy, and preparing for potential conflicts elsewhere.

0
Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans

By Shivani Chauhan

Mass Displacement in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

By Shivani Chauhan

Times of Malta: A Half-Century Reflection and The Dawn of 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

Covert Intrigue Unveiled: Tel Aviv Infiltrator Impersonates Elite Units, Shakes Israeli Security Foundations

By Rizwan Shah

Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law ...
@Israel · 1 hour
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law ...
heart comment 0
Israel-Gaza Conflict: Rising Toll and Rising Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel-Gaza Conflict: Rising Toll and Rising Tensions
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas

By Shivani Chauhan

US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
Israeli Military Initiates Significant Drawdown of Forces from Gaza Strip

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military Initiates Significant Drawdown of Forces from Gaza Strip
Israel’s West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's West Bank Policy Draws Comparisons to Apartheid Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
1 min
Epstein Case Reignites Debate with Expected Release of Court Documents
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
1 min
Unconscious Man with Serious Burns Receives Immediate Medical Attention
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
2 mins
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions Amid Speculation About Relationship with Elsa Pataky
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
2 mins
US Politics Resume Post-Recess: A Deep Dive into the Political Landscape
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
2 mins
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion
4 mins
Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge
4 mins
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
6 mins
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa
9 mins
Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app