Israel

Iron Dome Activated Over Central Israel Amid Escalating Tensions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
The Iron Dome air defense system, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, has been activated over Central Israel in response to a wave of incoming projectiles. This all-weather, mobile air defense system is designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from distances of 4 to 70 kilometers away. It’s capable of operating day and night, under adverse weather conditions, which highlights the severity of the perceived threat or an actual attack involving rocket fire.

Heightened Security Measures

As part of Israel’s multi-tiered air defense network, the Iron Dome’s activation signifies the ongoing security challenges faced by Israel. Alongside the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow system play crucial roles in Israel’s defense strategy. These systems are activated in response to specific threats or during heightened tensions. In a move to step up security, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Ministry of Defense have distributed rifles to local security teams to protect civilians in communities bordering the north and south.

Escalating Conflict

The IDF has also been active in carrying out strikes on Hezbollah and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Gaza. Unfortunately, these operations have not been without cost. Nine IDF soldiers were killed in Gaza, six of whom died as a result of a mistaken demolition explosion. Hezbollah has increased its drone attacks on Israel, with strikes reaching deeper into northern Israel. The Israeli air force has retaliated with airstrikes against Hezbollah. Additionally, the IDF has released findings from an investigation into the accidental shooting of three hostages earlier in the month.

International Involvement

Amid this escalating conflict, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. While Israel continues to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, the war against Hamas has shifted into a new phase. With tunnels discovered under a Gaza hotel near the beach and under Shifa hospital, the threat remains high. Hezbollah’s attacks on numerous northern Israeli communities have resulted in civilian and soldier injuries. Despite these challenges, the IDF continues to fight Hamas in Shujaiya, Jabalya, and Khan Yunis.

Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

